Creativity, excitement as winners emerge in 14th edition of Dreams Models contest

Destiny Mankwe and Phina Martins emerged winners of the 14th edition of Dreams Models contest, with many contestants qualifying as supermodels. It’s was glamour and razmattaz as King Model, the brain behind Dreams Models Agency, King Daniel, aka Kingmodel, gave her fans the event of the decades. Timeless Beach Okun Ajah, in Lekki Phase 2, couldn’t take the numbers of fans and well wishers who came out in their numbers to experience the best of modelling like never before. The event held last week was spiced with music by some top musicians, dancers and comedians. King Model in his welcome address, expressed traappreciation to the attendees for coming out to support his childhood dream, noting that; “this is the 14 edition and I thank God Almighty for making this a success. Today you will be seeing contestants contesting to be award winners, and aspiring to be capture by companies for million naira modeling contracts with their Dreams Models Agency.” Contestants came out with their first attires, which was as stunning as the fans gave all the contestants standing ovation. The contestants also gave an astonished choreography that blew the mind of the audience. The DJ wasn’t left out as he gave the best of sounds to the wonderful crowd who thrilled by the event’s line up especially with the new concept brought in by King Model. King Model, who looked dapper in his beautiful outfit of golden designs made by him, advised the contestants to take modelling business serious as he is ready to support the winner to any level. He rewarded 14 contestants, both male and female, as they were all crowned with amazing Sashes that can sale them all over the world. Destiny Mankwe went home with the crown as the King of Dreams Models International, with his exceptional performance that impressed the judges, while Phina Martins, clinched the Queen of Dreams Models International. Both had the highest votes from individuals.
