Credibility of evidence at Lekki shooting scene already compromised before investigation – Expert

John Chikezie

The Managing Director of Sentinel Forensics Limited, Mr Joseph Funsho-Ako, Saturday told the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution that the credibility of evidences at the scene of the alleged mass shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate shooting had already been compromised long before forensic investigations.

Funsho-Ako explained that evidences were tampered with due to the late visitation of the Forensic team at the scene 87 days after the incident on October 20, 2020 incident

The Forensic analyst said that the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) had even carried out a clean-up of the area before the visit by the forensic team.

However, under cross-examination by the Counsel representing the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Bernard Onigah, he explained that following the clean up, his firm called LAWMA, requesting information that could help with its forensic investigations, but they did not get any response.

He further added that the ballistic evidence of live ammunition presented by the Nigerian Army was of the same calibre as the cartridge casing submitted by the panel.

But he stressed on the need for further analysis, to determine whether the expended live ammunition casings were fired by the army.

Sentinel Forensics Limited was engaged by the Lagos State government on December 29, 2020, to conduct a forensic review of the unfortunate incident that occurred months earlier.

The firm’s mandate required it to conduct a crime scene investigation at the toll plaza, submit a detailed report on the investigation, and examine the CCTV footage of the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), among other things.

Like this: Like Loading...