Metro & Crime

Credibility of evidence at Lekki shooting scene already compromised before investigation – Expert

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

John Chikezie

 

The Managing Director of Sentinel Forensics Limited, Mr Joseph Funsho-Ako, Saturday told the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution that the credibility of evidences at the scene of the alleged mass shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate shooting had already been compromised long before forensic investigations.

Funsho-Ako explained that evidences were tampered with due to the late visitation of the Forensic team at the scene 87 days after the incident on October 20, 2020 incident

The Forensic analyst said that the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) had even carried out a clean-up of the area before the visit by the forensic team.

However, under cross-examination by the Counsel representing the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Bernard Onigah, he explained that following the clean up,  his firm called LAWMA, requesting information that could help with its forensic investigations, but they did not get any response.

He further added that the ballistic evidence of live ammunition presented by the Nigerian Army was of the same calibre as the cartridge casing submitted by the panel.

But he stressed on the need for further analysis, to determine whether the expended live ammunition casings were fired by the army.

Sentinel Forensics Limited was engaged by the Lagos State government on December 29, 2020, to conduct a forensic review of the unfortunate incident that occurred months earlier.

The firm’s mandate required it to conduct a crime scene investigation at the toll plaza, submit a detailed report on the investigation, and examine the CCTV footage of the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), among other things.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Enugu: Couple remanded for maid’s torture, murder attempt

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU An Enugu Magistrates’ Court yesterday reminded a couple, Jude and Ifeoma Ozougwu, at Nsukka Correctional Facility in Enugu State for attempted murder of their 10-year-old maid, Nneoma Nnadi.   The husband and wife were taken into custody at Police Area Command, Abakpa, Enugu, at the weekend, following their arrest over alleged domestic […]
Metro & Crime

Court orders man to pay wife for housework in landmark case

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Beijing divorce court has ordered a man to compensate his wife for the housework she did during their marriage, in a landmark ruling. The woman will receive 50,000 yuan ($7,700; £5,460) for five years of unpaid labour, reports the BBC. The case has generated a huge debate online over the value of domestic […]
Metro & Crime

Court remands businessman for alleged armed robbery

Posted on Author Reporter

A Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi on Tuesday, ordered that a businessman, Oche Mathew, be remanded in a correctional centre, for alleged armed robbery. The police charged Mathew with two counts of criminal conspiracy and armed robbery. Magistrate Ajuma Igama did not take the plea of Mathew for want of jurisdiction. Igama ordered the police to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica