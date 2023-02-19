News

Credible Elections: Don’t bow to pressure Kaigama tells INEC, judiciary

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

Ahead of Saturday’s and the March 11th elections, Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the judiciary and security agencies not to bow to pressures from those out to manipulate the outcome of the elections.

Kaigama in a homily on Sunday at St. Augustine’s Parish, Dutse-Sangbagyi, Abuja, urged Nigerians to ensure they come out and vote in credible and competent leaders who would run affairs of the country selflessly.

He said: “Nigerians must play their role in creating a better Nigeria by participating in the elections in six days’ time. This time we want an election of credible and competent candidates and not an election marred by manipulation or violence that scares away voters.

“Our earnest prayer is that the INEC, the security agents and the judiciary will not bow to pressure from any quarters and compromise their work so that only true winners in the elections who as Philippians 4:8 says, are honourable, just, pure, lovely, can emerge and free Nigerians from the bondage of economic hardship, criminality and needless division based on tribe and religion.”

On the cash crunch leading to chaos in some parts of the country, the Cleric, who appealed to citizens to be civil and act responsibly, described some of the reactions by Nigerians as immature.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

It will profit Urhobo if I am elected Senator –Dafinone

Posted on Author Ola James and Gabriel Choba

A renowned Chartered Accountant, Chief Ede Dafinone, an All Progressive Congress (APC) Delta Central Senatorial District aspirant, yesterday said that it will profit Urhobo Nation if he is voted to represent the Urhobo people in the 10th Senate, saying that the only vision of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State is to empower […]
News Top Stories

Court to hear Buni-led Caretaker C’ttee dissolution suit Dec 17

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

An Abuja High Court sitting in Jabi yesterday fixed December 17 to commence hearing in a suit filed by an aggrieved member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Okosisi Emeka Ngwu, seeking an order setting aside all actions and decisions taken by the Governor Mai Mala Buniled Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party. […]
News

AfDB provides $400,000 grant for Nigeria to support capital markets devt

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The African Development Bank Group on Friday signed a $400,000 grant agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria to strengthen securities market regulation and broaden market instruments. The funds will go towards strengthening the risk-based supervision framework, regulation of derivatives and green bonds, and build capacity for green finance. The grant will be […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica