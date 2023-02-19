Credible Elections: Don’t bow to pressure Kaigama tells INEC, judiciary

Ahead of Saturday’s and the March 11th elections, Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the judiciary and security agencies not to bow to pressures from those out to manipulate the outcome of the elections.

Kaigama in a homily on Sunday at St. Augustine’s Parish, Dutse-Sangbagyi, Abuja, urged Nigerians to ensure they come out and vote in credible and competent leaders who would run affairs of the country selflessly.

He said: “Nigerians must play their role in creating a better Nigeria by participating in the elections in six days’ time. This time we want an election of credible and competent candidates and not an election marred by manipulation or violence that scares away voters.

“Our earnest prayer is that the INEC, the security agents and the judiciary will not bow to pressure from any quarters and compromise their work so that only true winners in the elections who as Philippians 4:8 says, are honourable, just, pure, lovely, can emerge and free Nigerians from the bondage of economic hardship, criminality and needless division based on tribe and religion.”

On the cash crunch leading to chaos in some parts of the country, the Cleric, who appealed to citizens to be civil and act responsibly, described some of the reactions by Nigerians as immature.

