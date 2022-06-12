News

Credible Poll: Stop paying lip-service to democracy, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to go beyond rhetoric and bequeath Nigeria credible and transparent elections.

The President had in his Democracy Day speech, promised to ensure that the next year’s general election is transparent, free and fair.

But PDP in a statement Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, advised Buhari to stop paying lip-service to democracy.

The party noted that June 12 embodies the struggle by Nigerians against corrupt, suppressive and dictatorial forces, which it said the All Progressives Congress (APC) represents.

PDP accused the APC of being lawless, insensitive, anti-people and pro-terrorism as well as injustice, high-handedness, recklessness and impunity.

The party stated that it is unpardonable that the APC administration has arrogantly continued to violate and trample on the substance, value and quintessence of June 12 Democracy Day.

“Our party cautions the APC to stop testing the will of Nigerians with its continued abuse of process, violation of human rights, nepotism, electoral manipulations, stifling of freedom of speech, promotion of violence.”

According to the statement, Chief MKO Abiola on whose memory the Democracy Day is observed personified democratic principles of constitutional order, freedom, justice, fairness and equity.

It called on President Buhari to take steps to check the use of security agencies and thugs to suppress voters in addition to guaranteeing that only votes cast at the polling units are transmitted and declared.

“President Buhari by now should know that Nigerians have rejected his party, the APC, and that the outcome of the 2023 general election must not speak otherwise.

“Our party urges all leaders across the country to reflect on the essence of June 12 in all their activities so as to build a nation guided by the democratic principles of the rule of law, mutual respect and unity of purpose.

“The PDP reminds President Buhari that Nigerians are now, more than ever before, determined to fully entrench the democratic demands of credible elections, which is at the core of the Democracy Day celebration,” the party added.

 

