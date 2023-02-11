News Top Stories

Credible Polls: INEC has no excuse to fail, insists CAN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said that four years of preparation was enough time for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct an election that is credible, free, fair and peaceful. CAN, in a statement signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh on Friday in Abuja, insisted that the commission has no excuse to fail the country in delivering it’s assignment seamlessly.

The Christian body, while calling on Nigerians to resist any attempt to cause disharmony and disaffection ahead of the upcoming general elections, urged security agencies and their operatives to be apolitical and provide adequate protection to those in communities vulnerable to electoral violence. He said: “We must see the elections as a time of peaceful transition of leadership and not war. Consequently, there’s need for all and sundry to put away religious and ethnic bigotry and allow the will of God to prevail. “The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, must ensure that this election is seamless, credible, and violence- free.

The Commission has no excuse to fail. Four years is enough time for it to have perfected the process and eliminate the glitches that featured in past polls. “CAN calls on the authorities to beef up security, especially in communities vulnerable to attacks, and ensure that no citizen is disenfranchised owing to precarious security situation in parts of the country.

“We charge the security agencies to be unbiased and remain neutral, while discharging their duties, especially during the forthcoming general elections. “CAN urges all the political parties and candidates seeking elective positions during the forthcoming general elections to accept the results of the polls in good faith in the interest of Nigerians and the unity of the country.” On the current chaotic situation nationwide CAN said: “We note the current sufferings of the people, which is gradually becoming unbearable due to the gross shortage of naira notes in the system and plead with President Muhammadu Buhari to intensity efforts to mitigate the hardship.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US: Gunman shoots dead six people, himself at birthday party

Posted on Author Reporter

  A gunman shot dead six people and then himself at a birthday party in Colorado Springs on Sunday, US police said. The shootings took place at a mobile home park where families had gathered in one trailer to celebrate, reports the BBC. “The suspect, a boyfriend of one of the female victims, drove to […]
News

UNILAG: ASUU, CSOs, students protest FG’s payment of half salary to lecturers

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Against the backdrop of the ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy invoked by the Federal Government on Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) resulting in payment of half salary to lecturers, University of Lagos (UNILAG) students and some civil society groups yesterday in Lagos joined the academic staff to protest the government’s implementation of the policy […]
News

Joy Unlimited Extravaganza: Glo rewards customers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As the year winds down, data solutions provider, Globacom, has rolled out a life-enhancing customer reward promo tagged Joy Unlimited Extravaganza in a bid to spread mirth among its teeming subscribers. The promo is a customer appreciation offer in which thousands of mouth-watering prizes worth hundreds of millions of Naira are available to be won […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica