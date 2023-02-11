Credible Polls: INEC has no excuse to fail, insists CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said that four years of preparation was enough time for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct an election that is credible, free, fair and peaceful. CAN, in a statement signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh on Friday in Abuja, insisted that the commission has no excuse to fail the country in delivering it’s assignment seamlessly.

The Christian body, while calling on Nigerians to resist any attempt to cause disharmony and disaffection ahead of the upcoming general elections, urged security agencies and their operatives to be apolitical and provide adequate protection to those in communities vulnerable to electoral violence. He said: “We must see the elections as a time of peaceful transition of leadership and not war. Consequently, there’s need for all and sundry to put away religious and ethnic bigotry and allow the will of God to prevail. “The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, must ensure that this election is seamless, credible, and violence- free.

The Commission has no excuse to fail. Four years is enough time for it to have perfected the process and eliminate the glitches that featured in past polls. “CAN calls on the authorities to beef up security, especially in communities vulnerable to attacks, and ensure that no citizen is disenfranchised owing to precarious security situation in parts of the country.

“We charge the security agencies to be unbiased and remain neutral, while discharging their duties, especially during the forthcoming general elections. “CAN urges all the political parties and candidates seeking elective positions during the forthcoming general elections to accept the results of the polls in good faith in the interest of Nigerians and the unity of the country.” On the current chaotic situation nationwide CAN said: “We note the current sufferings of the people, which is gradually becoming unbearable due to the gross shortage of naira notes in the system and plead with President Muhammadu Buhari to intensity efforts to mitigate the hardship.”

