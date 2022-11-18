Credible Polls: Walk your talk, Obi tells Buhari, INEC

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr Peter Obi has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to live up to their promise to ensure free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

President Buhari had, during a courtesy visit on the Gbong Gwom Jos, Jacob Gyang Buba, on Tuesday, promised that “no election winner will be denied his mandate, irrespective of the party to which they belonged.” Also, INEC Chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu in an open letter to Nigerians to mark 100 days to the presidential election, assured of free, fair, credible and verifiable elections supported by technology. Obi through his media office, said free and fair election in 2023 remains the only path for the growth of democracy in the country.

The Obi-Datti Media Office acknowledged the verbal commitment of the president and INEC, but urged them to put their words into action. The statement noted that in 2019 about 28.6 million Nigerians voted in the presidential election out of 82.3 million registered voters, but said it is not good enough. It blamed the voter apathy in the 2019 presidential election on lack of transparency. “It is also due to logistics challenges arising from personnel incompetence, corruption and abuse of privileges and power by some stakeholders, including security operatives.

“In view of the fresh assurances from these key stakeholders, the Obi-Datti political family wishes to encourage and urge them to perform actions consistent with their claims and pronouncements. “We need to remind the electoral body also that it is their basic responsibility to ensure that what is needed before and in an election day is to make adequate arrangements without excuses,” the media office noted.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...