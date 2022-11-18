News

Credible Polls: Walk your talk, Obi tells Buhari, INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr Peter Obi has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to live up to their promise to ensure free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

President Buhari had, during a courtesy visit on the Gbong Gwom Jos, Jacob Gyang Buba, on Tuesday, promised that “no election winner will be denied his mandate, irrespective of the party to which they belonged.” Also, INEC Chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu in an open letter to Nigerians to mark 100 days to the presidential election, assured of free, fair, credible and verifiable elections supported by technology. Obi through his media office, said free and fair election in 2023 remains the only path for the growth of democracy in the country.

The Obi-Datti Media Office acknowledged the verbal commitment of the president and INEC, but urged them to put their words into action. The statement noted that in 2019 about 28.6 million Nigerians voted in the presidential election out of 82.3 million registered voters, but said it is not good enough. It blamed the voter apathy in the 2019 presidential election on lack of transparency. “It is also due to logistics challenges arising from personnel incompetence, corruption and abuse of privileges and power by some stakeholders, including security operatives.

“In view of the fresh assurances from these key stakeholders, the Obi-Datti political family wishes to encourage and urge them to perform actions consistent with their claims and pronouncements. “We need to remind the electoral body also that it is their basic responsibility to ensure that what is needed before and in an election day is to make adequate arrangements without excuses,” the media office noted.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Yoruba group appoints new officers

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A group, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), has appointed Prince Adedokun Ademiluyi as the new General Secretary and Akogun Olakanye Franklin as Deputy Secretary. In a statement by the Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Omoladun Orolugbagbe, YOV stated that the appointment takes immediate effect.   The organization added that the move is in line with the agenda of […]
News

Ighodalo: Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, others task Nigerians on godliness

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Wale Elegbede   The Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged residents of the state and Nigerians at large to endeavour and live a beautiful life with a view to leaving a legacy for others to cherish.   Speaking yesterday at the one year memorial service of Pastor Ibidunni Olajumoke Ituah-Ighodalo, which took place […]
News Top Stories

CBN allays fears, moves to halt naira’s slide against foreign currencies

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The leadership of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has expressed its resolve to halt the continuing slide of The Naira against other foreign currencies. The naira has gone on a steep down ward slide in value in relation to the United States’ dollar and other international currencies. Speaking with newsmen on Friday in Abuja, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica