Credible Polls: We’ve delivered in Ekiti, Osun elections – INEC

Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has lauded the successes it recorded in the recent governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states, saying that it has fulfilled the promises it made to Nigerians. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke yesterday when he played host to delegations from the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI), said next year’s general election would be the commission’s best outing. According to him, “We promised Nigerians that Ekiti was going to be good and Ekiti was a good election. We promised that Osun was going to be better, Osun had a better election.

“We are promising that the 2023 general election will be our best election ever and we are committed to delivering the best election ever. “We assure you that we will continue to work not only hard, but even harder to deliver the 2023 general election.”

He commended the delegation for its kind and encouraging words, admitting that there is still room for improvement. Leader of the delegation, Mr. Frank LaRose had earlier noted that; “The people of Nigeria deserve to continue to have free, fair and acceptable elections.” LaRose, who is an election commissioner in the State of Ohio, said the team was in Osun State to observe last weekend’s election. “We took the opportunity to visit Osun, because that was only the second time an election has been conducted under the new electoral law.”

 

