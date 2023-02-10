Business

Credit Suisse posts biggest loss since financial crisis

Credit Suisse Group on Thursday reported its biggest annual loss since the 2008 global financial crisis after rattled clients pulled billions from the bank, and it warned that a further “substantial” loss would come this year. Battered by one scandal after another, the bank saw a sharp acceleration in withdrawals in the fourth quarter, with outflows of more than 110 billion Swiss francs ($120 billion), although it said the picture has been improving.

In a statement, Swiss regulator Finma said that while Credit Suisse’s liquidity buffers had a stabilising effect on the bank and are being rebuilt, the regulator “monitors banks very closely during such situations.” The results, described as “catastrophic” by Ethos, which represents some Credit Suisse shareholders, sent the bank’s shares down 14.7 per cent on Thursday to 2.77 francs, valuing the lender at 11.1 billion francs. Switzerland’s secondbiggest bank has begun a major overhaul of its business, cutting costs and jobs to revive its fortunes, including creating a separate business for its investment bank under the CS First Boston brand.

The bank raised four billion Swiss francs from investors in December. Chief Executive, Ulrich Koerner, said: “We have a clear plan to create a new Credit Suisse and intend to continue to deliver on our three-year strategic transformation. “We have done a prudent and also hopefully a somewhat careful planning,” he told reporters. But analysts were alarmed by the scale of losses and outflows. Credit Suisse’s “operational performance was even worse than feared and the leve l of outflows quite staggering”, Thomas Hallett, analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, said in a note. “With heavy losses to continue in 2023, we expect to see another wave of downgrades and see no reason to own the shares.” For the fourth quarter, the bank made a net loss of 1.39 billion francs. That brought its total net loss in 2022 to 7.29 billion francs, marking its second straight year in the red.

The bank also flagged that the wealth management division and investment bank will also probably log losses in the first quarter of 2023. The wealth management division had outflows of 92.7 billion francs in the fourth quarter, much higher than the 61.9 billion analysts had expected, putting the new total for the division’s assets under management at 540.5 billion. The haemorrhaging of funds last year led it to breach some liquidity requirements, but its finance chief said on Thursday that the problem had since been resolved.

 

