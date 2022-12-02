Cremation Of PVCs In Ebonyi State: Matters arising

O n Sunday, 27th November 2022, news of the burning of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Izzi Local Government Area by yet-to-be identified arsonists broke out. Relying on the report of the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Ebonyi State, Mrs. Onyeka Ugochi, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye, in a signed statement revealed that 340 ballot boxes, 130 voting cubicles, 14 electric power generators, large water storage tanks, assorted office furniture and fixtures and yet to be determined quantities of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) were consumed by the inferno.

On more than one occasion, I have warned here that given the nature of the extant electoral framework in Nigeria otherwise known as Electoral Act 2022, the distribution of the PVCs could be manipulated, hijacked or disrupted as a strategy for winning the 2023 general elections. In those essays I stated that desperate and power hungry politicians might do all within their power to frustrate effective distribution of PVCs to the electorate in areas where they are unpopular. This will enable them to disenfranchise the supporters of their political rivals and thereby jeopardize the chances of such rivals in the election.

I am not a prophet but my knowledge of the average Nigerian politician tells me that the burning of Izzi Local Government Area office of INEC was one of the crude election tactics that characterise Nigeria’s general elections; and the main targets of the Izzi Local Government Area INEC office arson were the new PVCs waiting to be collected by their respective owners! Reactions that followed the signing of the Electoral Act 2022 and events that characterised the continuous voters’ registration exercise which flowed from the enactment show that the Nigerian citizens who registered as voters during this period belong to the class of the most politically sensitized segment of the Nigerian electorate.

These are the people who are at the forefront of the impending political revolution which seeks to supplant both the beneficiaries of the old order and the old order itself. These are not people that will engage in electoral transactions otherwise known in Nigerian political parlance as vote buying and selling.

Hence, they have metamorphosed into a big threat to the unpatriotic Nigerian establishment. So, the best way to handle this crop of patriotically intransigent voters was to cut them off from participating in voting by destroying their voters’ cards which, according to section 47 of Electoral Act 2022, is the authority that every voter must present at the polling unit in order to activate the process of his or her accreditation. With the silence of the Independent National Electoral Commission on whether the burnt permanent voters’ cards would be reprinted and distributed to their owners before the commencement of the 2023 general elections, it appears that the arsonists have achieved their unlawful aims or purposes.

Since the news of the arson on Izzi Local Government Area office of INEC broke out on Sunday, I have studied the locations of INEC Local Government Area offices in Ebonyi and other states, and my findings show that in siting the Independent National Electoral Commission Local Government Area offices in most parts of the federation, the security of such offices was never taken into proper consideration. Oftentimes, one finds such offices in isolated rear parts of the local government area headquarters, off the view of people and without security men on ground.

My hunches tell me that it was because of this little or no security considerations in the siting and management of INEC local government area offices that made it possible for the arsonists to successfully set fire on Izzi Local Government Area INEC office after day break (INEC report gave the time frame of 10 am) without any let or hindrance.

It is likely that before people could notice that the office was burning, the inferno had escalated beyond remedy. This explains why nothing was saved as the fire burnt full circle without any form of restraint. It is not certain that the burning of Izzi Local Government Area INEC office was all the arsonists’ wanted to achieve.

They might also want to extend their unlawful escapade to other places. Another dimension is that some people whose political fortunes have been affected by the Izzi arson might want to effect a reprisal. Other criminal politicians across the federation might want to copy this negative strategy and replicate it in their states.

The implications of these probable chain of actions for the 2023 general elections and the Nigerian nation are weighty and calls for drastic security actions aimed at protecting all INEC local government area offices nationwide. This is necessary since INEC has made it clear that PVCs are kept at the local government area offices which serve as collection points. The Inspector-General of Police and other heads of national security outfits are hereby charged to put up a joint security taskforce for the protection of INEC local government area offices and especially the permanent voters cards therein to prevent further disenfranchisement of Nigerian voters.

