News

CRESTRON, THE ROLLS ROYCE OF HOME AUTOMATION IS TAKING THE LUCREZIABY SUJIMOTO TO THE NEXT LEVEL

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on CRESTRON, THE ROLLS ROYCE OF HOME AUTOMATION IS TAKING THE LUCREZIABY SUJIMOTO TO THE NEXT LEVEL

Sujimoto has once again scattered the rules of luxury real estate by adopting the king of global home automation – Crestron in its new project -The LucreziaBySujimoto. Known for disrupting and pioneering innovative ideas, the blitzkrieg Entrepreneur and Group Managing Director of Sujimoto – Sijibomi Ogundele is taking customer satisfaction to a new level. After reviewing Luxury real estate companies from Bourdillon to Eko Atlantic, Sujimoto emerged as the most audacious organization, breaking boundaries of expectations in the real estate industry with innovative concepts that shatters every rules and boundaries in the luxury real estate industry. No other real estate company comes close.

When we conceived the idea of the LucreziaBySujimoto, one thing was certain, we wanted to build something that has never been done before in Africa! We went beyond and above to research what it takes to create the best automation system and bring comfort to our clients. We looked at some of the top automation companies in the world, such as Google Nest, Amazon Alexia, Apple HomeKit, Savant amongst others, and we finally chose Crestron – the Rolls Royce of Global Home Automation.

The LuceziaBySujimoto, is not your regular tower; it is customized to reflect the personal taste and lifestyle of the Lucrezia de Medici, the 16th century sophisticated royalty who embodied an exclusive and glamorous lifestyle. In designing this project, customer satisfaction and value creation was the premium focus of our architects and designers; and as part of grand ambition to make this experience more bespoke, we have decided to throw the masters of automation – Crestron Home Automation into the mix; to help our clients enjoy the sophisticated realization of their most refined expectations and pamper their luxurious cravings. From Cairo to California, Dubai to Dublin, or even in Dutse or Dugbe, our intention is simple; the idea is to put the power to control your home into your hands, wherever you might find yourself in the world.

Speaking on the importance of Home Automation, the GMD of Sujimoto Group, Mr. Sijibomi Ogundele puts it succinctly when he said; “In 21st century building construction, there is no true luxury without Home Automation”.

Crestron Home Automation famously used in super multi-million dollar homes and premium luxury hospitality businesses in Knightsbridge London, Manhattan New York, and Downtown Dubai and for the first time in Africa, a commercial residential building is adopting Crestron Home Automation – giving the LucreziaBySujimoto the god-lik status in luxury real estate in Africa.

Crestron Home Automation, known as the pioneer of smart home technology and the leading powerhouse of home automation. Many will agree that Crestron is the gold standard of the industry and offers the most in terms of integration, customization and luxury features. From light, curtains, sound, TV, weather, ambiance and  mood, Crestron puts the power to control everything in the home with ease on one intelligent platform. Unlike other automation brands, we chose Crestron Home Automation System because it places priority on our client’s wellness and security.

Imagine being able to get constant update on the status of your gates, door locks and monitor your expensive cars in the garage and other parts of your home? This one no be juju o! Crestron continuous feedback system on your mobile device confirms the status of door locks and alarms, the exact status of gates and garages, and provides real-time views of cameras. Nothing beats the peace of mind that Crestron and the Lucrezia apartment brings to customer satisfaction.

Currently at the finishing stages, the Lucrezia, a product of delicate engineering, masterfully designed with premium and unrivalled amenities, is a building of so many FIRSTS in Africa! First building in Nigeria with a Glass Reinforced Concrete (GRC) facade, home to Africa’s 1st interactive lobby, first Virtual Golf Bar with over 2500 courses; first building with an International SPA for the residents; first building with Zaha Hadid sanitary wares and Kohler Kitchen, first building with an IMAX cinema for an immersive experience; first building with Electric Car Charging Stations and now the first building with a Crestron Automation where you can easily command, monitor and adjust your lights, shades, thermostats, door locks, entertainment and even your pool and spa from just one app.

It is no doubt that when the Lucrezia is completed by the end of this year, it will become the architectural museum not only for aspiring developers and architects, but also for all lovers of diligence, integrity and excellence, which are the core pillars upon which Sujimoto as an organization is built upon.

To own one of the last slices of this masterpiece, Call Dammy  on  08098521646  or Tomiwa on 08091243555 today.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

DPR disqualifies over 400 firms in oil blocs bid round

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

161 companies now in race for 57 marginal fields The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has disqualified 439 firms as bid round for marginal oil fields entered the final stage. Over 600 companies applied for pre-qualification, but spokesman for the DPR, Mr. Paul Osu, who confirmed the screening in an interview with New Telegraph yesterday, […]
News Top Stories

UI ranks among 10 best varsities in Africa

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

This is not cheering news to the Nigerian university system as the University of Ibadan (UI) is only university ranked among the best 10 universities in Africa, with universities such as UNILAG, UNN, OAU, ABU missing in the list, according to a recent US News.com’s best colleges ranking.   Meanwhile, South African universities dominate  the […]
News Top Stories

Gov Bello to Southerners: Rotational presidency not in APC’s constitution

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Youths from the 19 Northern states on yesterday gathered in Kaduna to inaugurate the presidential campaign movement for Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello. This was as the governor told members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the South demanding for the Presidency that there was nothing like power rotation in the constitution of the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica