Crew disembarks lady from commercial flight over ‘expensive bag’

A lady created a scene in a commercial Nigerian flight on Wednesday

after she refused to have her expensive bag stored in the

luggage cabinet.

The lady in question who booked an ‘Economy seat’ on a commercial

Airpeace flight claimed that her bag is too expensive to be store in space

provided for housing luggage thereby stalling the flight from taking off.

Actress Belinda Effah, who was reportedly on the same flight wrote an

account of the incident on Thursday titled: ‘The Expensive Handbag That

Stopped Us From Flying’.

“On Take Off This Girl said The Flight Should Turn Around and Drop

Her off cos she will not let her bag be kept on the floor or be put in the upper

cabinet because it’s too expensive.

“We had to make a you turn and security officials escorted her out not

after she almost broke my phone for capturing her. I mean I needed to see

the expensive bag that caused such a row and got her so riled up. So, I had

to capture it for the world to see.”

