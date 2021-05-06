Sports

Cricket: NCF invites 40 to women’s camp

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Nigeria Cricket Federation has invited 40 players to the women’s national team camp in Abuja in preparation for the Kwibuka Women’s Invitational tournament taking place in Kigali, Rwanda from June 4th to 13th. Held annually since 2014, the tournament is the flagship event of the women’s cricket calendar in Rwanda through which the cricket community contributes to the country’s healing process following the 1994 genocide against people of Tutsi ethnic extraction.

The invited players are expected to arrive the Goodluck Jonathan High Performance Hostel, Package B’ MKO Abiola Stadium on May 10. Trial matches will be conducted and a final squad will be selected for the tournament. Players invited to camp are; Blessing Nwobodo, Nafisat Abdullah, Augustina Benedict, Mary Desmond, Grace Ephraim, Blessing Frank, Salome Sunday, Blessing Etim, Esther Sandy, Sarah Etim, Omonye Asika, Abigail Igbobie, Joy Efosa, Favour Esiegbe, Agatha Obulor, Piety Lucky, Oseyande Omonkhobio, Ogechi George and Peace Monday. Others are Miracle Imimole, Chineyum George, Samantha Agazuma, Kehinde Abdulquadri, Taiwo Abdulquadri, Rachael Samson, Rukayat Abdurazak, Shakirat Oyewole, Timi Seaman, Ayannaike Ruth, Gold Aluum, Sabastina Izuako, Purissima Igwe, Rebecca Mbam, Kafayat Olusunde, Yomade Aminu, Queen Joseph, Vivian Titus, Fyneface Fate, Elizabeth Sunday and Bakare Kehinde. The Women’s camp is expected to end on the 16 May 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Ogunjobi Gold Cup postponed over #EndSars curfew

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Organisers of the Ogunjobi Gold Cup have informed that it’s pre-season tourney billed to host from October 29th to November 7th at the Kwara State Sports Complex in Ilorin has been postponed to a further date.   The development was as a result of the Kwara State Government’s declaration of a 24-hour curfew imposed on […]
Sports

NFF ELECTION 2022: Plans to install Dikko as NFF boss uncovered

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

•Pinnick desperate to stop Ifeanyi Ubah, divides northern bloc •‘Minister must stop anomalies in federation Although it is still about two years to the next elections into the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), animosity among the political gladiators is reaching feverish level as the current boss of the NFF, Mr. Amaju Pinnick, […]
Sports

National Stadium Reform: No going back on eviction notice –Nesiama

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The co-chairman of the Ministerial Committee to implement the recommendations of the Task Force on the reformation of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, Retired Navy Commodore Omatseye Nesiama, has told New Telegraph that there would be no going back on the latest ultimatum given to illegal occupants at the stadium. Speaking with our correspondent, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica