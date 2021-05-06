Cricket: NCF invites 40 to women’s camp

Nigeria Cricket Federation has invited 40 players to the women’s national team camp in Abuja in preparation for the Kwibuka Women’s Invitational tournament taking place in Kigali, Rwanda from June 4th to 13th. Held annually since 2014, the tournament is the flagship event of the women’s cricket calendar in Rwanda through which the cricket community contributes to the country’s healing process following the 1994 genocide against people of Tutsi ethnic extraction.

The invited players are expected to arrive the Goodluck Jonathan High Performance Hostel, Package B’ MKO Abiola Stadium on May 10. Trial matches will be conducted and a final squad will be selected for the tournament. Players invited to camp are; Blessing Nwobodo, Nafisat Abdullah, Augustina Benedict, Mary Desmond, Grace Ephraim, Blessing Frank, Salome Sunday, Blessing Etim, Esther Sandy, Sarah Etim, Omonye Asika, Abigail Igbobie, Joy Efosa, Favour Esiegbe, Agatha Obulor, Piety Lucky, Oseyande Omonkhobio, Ogechi George and Peace Monday. Others are Miracle Imimole, Chineyum George, Samantha Agazuma, Kehinde Abdulquadri, Taiwo Abdulquadri, Rachael Samson, Rukayat Abdurazak, Shakirat Oyewole, Timi Seaman, Ayannaike Ruth, Gold Aluum, Sabastina Izuako, Purissima Igwe, Rebecca Mbam, Kafayat Olusunde, Yomade Aminu, Queen Joseph, Vivian Titus, Fyneface Fate, Elizabeth Sunday and Bakare Kehinde. The Women’s camp is expected to end on the 16 May 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...