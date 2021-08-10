Sports

Cricket: NTF invites 20 girls for T20 World Cup qualifiers

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Twenty senior female cricket players have been selected to begin camping on August 7, 2021 in preparation for the International Cricket Council, (ICC) Women’s World Cup, Africa qualifiers at Edo State Cricket High-Performance facility within Edo Boys High School, Adolor, Benin City.

 

Most of the invitees took part in the Rwanda Genocide Commemorative Kwibuka T20 tournament in June 2021 where they finished 4th in the 5 nation tournament.

 

The senior female team was adjudged to be good at batting despite winning only one game against Botswana.

 

Those invited are Omonye Asika, Favour Eiegbe, Agatha Obulor, Oseyanda Omokhiohbio, Piety Lucky, Abigail Igbobie, Miracle Imimole, Joy Efosa, Kehinde Abdulquadri, Taiwo Abdulquadri, Rachel Samson, Blessing Nwobodo, Mary Desmond and Fyneface Fate

 

Others are Shakirat Oyewole, Chinyenum George, Etim Blessing, Salome Sunday, Blessing Frank and Esther Sandy.

