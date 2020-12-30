Cricket thrived in 2020 despite COVID-19 challenges – Ukwenya

President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation Professor Adams Yaya Ukwenya has stated that the Nigeria Cricket Federation thrived in 2020 despite the obvious challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic on all sectors of the globe while the world was on a lockdown.

Ukwenya speaking in a chat with www.brila.net while taking a score card of the year 2020 for the Federation said while activities may have been limited for the players and coaches, the board had more meetings than they would and also succeeded with a number of plan like the appointment of a top level coach for the Cricket Federation Sri Lankan Asanka Gurusinha amidst other activities like facilities review and planned investment on taking Cricket to the grassroots.

“What we have done in this Covid-19 year is make use of the opportunity to do something and to look for alternative ways of solving our problems. So we were busy right through the year, we had a lot of meetings online, review our facilities and planned for grassroots Cricket having solved the problem of the coach for the Federation,” he said.

