Crime and Justice Lagos: Showmax set to premiere its third Nigerian original series

Showmax has a new police procedural and crime drama series titled Crime and Justice Lagos. Set against the backdrop of the biggest and most densely populated city in Africa, the show explores the activities of the fictional Serious and Special Crimes Unit (SSCU). Headed by its charismatic boss, Deputy Commissioner of Police Femi Biboye (William Benson), the Unit is made up of an elite team of top detectives led by Superintendent Kelechi ‘KC’ Farasin (Folu Storms) and Superintendent Danladi Dikko (Jammal Ibrahim).

The series also stars Nollywood veterans, Uche Mac-Auley, Paul Adams and Femi Durojaiye, emerging industry talents like Margaret Osuome, Ejirooghene “Jyro” Asagba and Makinde Adeniran, with Yinka Edward as Executive Producer. Describing the new show, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, says, “‘Crime and Justice Lagos’ is unlike any other Nigerian Original we have put out. We’ve created a crime series that captures the pulse of the city – from its glitzy clubs to its grimy ghettos – through the lens of law enforcement agents tasked with keeping its citizens safe. Each episode mirrors real crime stories that audiences will connect with and will give them a lot to ponder about.”

This is Showmax’s third Nigerian Original series since it set up its physical operations in Nigeria this year. The first two are the recently released ‘Flawsome,’ focused on the lives and passions of four women living in Lagos, and ‘Diiche,’ a six-part psychological thriller with a blend of the modern, mythical and mysterious. These shows join the growing slate of other Showmax Nigerian Originals such as the docu-series ‘Journey of the Beats;’ comedy series ‘Ghana Jollof;’ reality TV series ‘I am LAYCON’ and the Nigerian instalment of The Real Housewives franchise, ‘The Real Housewives of Lagos.’ ‘Crime and Justice Lagos’ premieres on Thursday, 8 December 2022. New episodes will be released every Thursday on Showmax for six weeks.

