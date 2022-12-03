Crime and Justice Lagos: Showmax’s new procedural drama series debuts December 8

Showmax is set to premiere Crime and Justice Lagos, a new police procedural and crime drama series on December 8. New episodes will be released every Thursday on Showmax for six weeks. Set against the backdrop of the biggest and most densely populated city in Africa, Crime and Justice Lagos explores the activities of the fictional Serious and Special Crimes Unit (SSCU) headed by its charismatic boss, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Femi Biboye (William Benson) and an elite team of top detectives led by Superintendent Kelechi ‘KC’ Farasin (Folu Storms) and Superintendent Danladi Dikko (Jammal Ibrahim).

“Crime and Justice Lagos is unlike any other Nigerian Original we have put out,” says Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria. “We’ve created a crime series that captures the pulse of the city – from its glitzy clubs to its grimy ghettos – through the lens of law enforcement agents tasked with keeping its citizens safe.

Each episode mirrors real crime stories that audience will connect with and will give them a lot to ponder about,” Tejumola added. The series also stars Nollywood veterans, Uche Mac-Auley, Paul Adams and Femi Durojaiye, with other emerging industry talents, including Maggie Osuome, Ejirooghene “Jyro” Asagba and Makinde Adeniran, with Yinka Edward as Executive Producer. The new crime flick is the third Showmax Nigerian Original released by the streaming platform since it set up its physical operations in Nigeria this year.

