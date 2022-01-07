Crime fighting: Enugu CP lauds residents for support

Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lawal Abubakar, has lauded residents of the state for supporting the police in crime fighting in 2021. The commendation was contained in a statement issued by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe, and which copies were made available to newsmen in Enugu on Monday.

Ndukwe said that the Commissioner noted that while the year generally presented daunting security challenges of different dimensions, the law-abiding residents must be commended for keeping faith and supporting the command. He said that the state police boss thanked the residents for celebrating the Yuletide in a peaceful manner, thereby helping the Command to stabilise public security and safety. The statement reads in part: “I wish Enugu State residents a prosperous and more peaceful New Year, while urging them to go about their lawful businesses without fear of intimidation, harassment or molestation.

“I further entreat residents to keep supporting the police with credible security information and intelligence in the New Year; and with all hands on deck, we can certainly do more.” Thepolicespokesmanalso quoted the Commissioner as expressing the Command’s renewed commitment to further enthrone a peoplecentred policing system and tackleexistingandemerging security challenges with the deserved vigour and tact this New Year.

