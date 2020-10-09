Crime fighting is a collective effort, says AIG Zone 16

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police Zone 16, Austin Agbonlahor, on Friday called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to give meaningful attention to personal security and crime prevention, maintaining that peace and security will boost tourism in the state and in the Niger region.

Speaking when a group, known as Travel Writers Corps, paid him a courtesy call in his office in Yenagoa, Agbonlahor, maintained that effective and responsible crime prevention enhances the quality of life of all citizens disclosing that there was need for the Bayelsa State government to encourage tourism in the state.

According to the police boss: “Crime can have a very negative impact on tourism promotion. There is urgent need for synergy on the part of all stakeholders including the security community, policy makers and the private sector to collaborate and come up with crime preventive measures to ensure a safe environment for tourists.

“Security should give all of us concern because these criminals live among us. We should be interested in the security of our brothers and sisters.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Bayelsa Travel Writers Corps, Piriye Kiyaramo said that it was necessary to get collaboration from all the stakeholders involved in the tourism sector ranging from the practitioners, local government authorities, community leaders, policy makers, the police and other security agencies.

In her vote of thanks, Vice Chairperson of the Corps, Pauline Onyibe, commended the AIG for his prompt response to the request for a courtesy visit and informed him of his nomination as the patron of the body.

