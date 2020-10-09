Metro & Crime

Crime fighting is a collective effort, says AIG Zone 16

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police Zone 16, Austin Agbonlahor, on Friday called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to give meaningful attention to personal security and crime prevention, maintaining that peace and security will boost tourism in the state and in the Niger region.
Speaking when a group, known as Travel Writers Corps, paid him a courtesy call in his office in Yenagoa, Agbonlahor, maintained that effective and responsible crime prevention enhances the quality of life of all citizens disclosing that there was need for the Bayelsa State government to encourage tourism in the state.
According to the police boss: “Crime can have a very negative impact on tourism promotion. There is urgent need for synergy on the part of all stakeholders including the security community, policy makers and the private sector to collaborate and come up with crime preventive measures to ensure a safe environment for tourists.
“Security should give all of us concern because these criminals live among us. We should be interested in the security of our brothers and sisters.”
Earlier, the Chairman of the Bayelsa Travel Writers Corps, Piriye Kiyaramo said that it was necessary to get collaboration from all the stakeholders involved in the tourism sector ranging from the practitioners, local government authorities, community leaders, policy makers, the police and other security agencies.
In her vote of thanks, Vice Chairperson of the Corps, Pauline Onyibe, commended the AIG for his prompt response to the request for a courtesy visit and informed him of his nomination as the patron of the body.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Tension in Benue villages over Gana’s killing

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

Ortom beefs up security to stem reprisals There was high tension in communities Benue State especially at Gbise in Katsina-Ala, the home local government area of the wanted notorious criminal gang leader, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana who was killed by men of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday. The military forces had intercepted the repentant militia […]
Metro & Crime

3 rescued, unknown number missing in fresh Lagos boat mishap 

Posted on Author Reporter

*17-year-old flood victim’s body found Muritala Ayinla An unknown number of passengers are feared drowned in Lagos after a boat capsized around Lekki waterways on Tuesday. This was even as as the body of the 17- year-old girl, simply identified as Aishat, was also found on the same day. Although the exact number of the […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Policemen almost pushed me to commit suicide –Cab driver

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

•It was hell dealing with police, say others A 55-year-old cab driver, who wants to be identified as Adewale, has narrated how he attempted to commit suicide after he was arrested twice by policemen in Lagos State. He recalled that the incident occurred during the 10pm curfew period, precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Adewale, who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: