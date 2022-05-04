Metro & Crime

Crime Fighting: Police upgrades criminal database, enhances forensic investigation

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

….orders training for personnel

 

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has upgraded and relaunched the Nigeria Police Crime and Incident Database (NPC & IDB) Centre.

The Force Public Relations  Officer (FPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement yesterday said the IGP is poised to providing additional aid to police operatives in acquiring credible electronic criminal database to support investigations and strategic operational and tactical planning which would, in turn, facilitate easy identification of suspects, c r i m e location, modus operandi, Global Positioning System (GPS) to geolocate crimes, amongst others.

 

Adejobi said the upgrade of the Nigeria Police Crime and Incident Database, which was commissioned by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, in 2020, has become imperative in view of the sophistication of criminals, who now apply technology to perpetuate their nefarious activities.

 

He said the database would provide baseline data using ICT and biometrics, stimulate digital crime-fighting techniques, and accessibility to a one-stop data bank for professional profiling of criminal elements and effective crime data management in the Force.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

