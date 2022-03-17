Crime: Group pledges to work with JTF

The National President of the Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta, Kennedy Tonjo West, has said they are ready to collaborate with the joint task force codenamed Operation Delta Safe to stamp out all forms of criminality from Niger Delta. Speaking yesterday when the group visited the command at the headquarters Yenagoa, West said the group has come to appreciate the efforts of the command on their efforts towards the increment of crude oil production and deflecting the activities of the sea pirates and curbing all forms of unwholesome acts in the region. He said: “We are here to collaborate with JTF because of our planned reorientation of the youths of the region.”
Related Articles
Badagry Prime Newspaper celebrates 15 Years of excellence in community journalism
Badagry Prime Newspaper, a locally-oriented, professional news coverage that typically focuses on Badagry neighborhoods, individual suburbs or small towns, Lagos and Nigeria, will host the general public as it celebrates 15 years of excellence in community journalism. The Publisher, Mr. Felix Godonu disclosed this in a release made available to newsmen on Wednesday, in Lagos. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ebonyi River crash: When mourners became the mourned
became the mourned I equally call on all the security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, expedite action in unveiling the reason behind the ugly occurrence as I urge drivers to always exercise caution while plying routes In Ebonyi State, it is sorrow, tears and mourning, following the plunging into river of a bus […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Success Goes Beyond Information per Jason Rosander
We live in the world of information. It’s coming at us almost at the speed of light, if not faster. Where most individuals believe that more information equals success, trainer and veteran Jason Rosander is of the belief that it’s not the quantity of information but the quality of understanding that determines true success. It […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)