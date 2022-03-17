Crime: Group pledges to work with JTF

The National President of the Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta, Kennedy Tonjo West, has said they are ready to collaborate with the joint task force codenamed Operation Delta Safe to stamp out all forms of criminality from Niger Delta. Speaking yesterday when the group visited the command at the headquarters Yenagoa, West said the group has come to appreciate the efforts of the command on their efforts towards the increment of crude oil production and deflecting the activities of the sea pirates and curbing all forms of unwholesome acts in the region. He said: “We are here to collaborate with JTF because of our planned reorientation of the youths of the region.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...