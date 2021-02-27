Crime is the best paying business in Nigeria

Not too long ago, I was privy to a telephone conversation between two friends, and the chilling account of the narration by the person who was with me at the time he answered the call, only reinforced some of my observations in some of my previous write ups, as to why it will be difficult, if not nigh impossible, to end the scourge of kidnapping in the country.

Like I had noted in a piece captioned: “Kidnapping, the latest ‘big business’ in town!” and published on February 26 two years ago, I pointed out that the failure of government agencies, especially the police, to come to grips with the scourge meant that it will only get worse.

“Of course after every so-called ‘rescue’ the police will want us to believe that such was achieved due to their prowess while no ransom was paid. “However, the arrest of millionaire kidnapper, Evans blew the lid of this claim, when he recounted how he made millions from ransoms he demanded while he was operating!” is what I wrote back then. Even in the very recent high-profile mass kidnapping of boys from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State on December 11, 2020 to be precise, it was reported that the abductors collected millions of naira before finally releasing them – although the state government vehemently denied this! And because of the ‘lucrative’ manner of the Kankara operation, last month a ‘copycat’ operation was carried out in neighbouring Niger State with the abduction of 42 people including 27 students from the Government Science Secondary School in Kagara and on Friday morning roughly 300 girls were taken from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Of course, one does not have to be told that if a ‘business’ is not profitable, it will die a natural death.

Whereas, if it is ‘boom-ing’ then it will proliferate like mushrooms, which is exactly the case with kidnapping in the country. And this is exactly the narration I was given. According to what the person told me, he has a classmate who recently called him to catch up on the latest gist between the two of them.

During the course of their discussion, the classmate who is still in Delta State asked his friend in Lagos if he was still driving his “big man”? “I told him I was, and he then launched into a narrative that I was just wasting my time that he has left such hustle behind him and was now in the big league.

“When I now asked what he was doing that he has suddenly left us struggling folk to join the big boys, he admitted he was now into kidnapping! “According to him, (the friend in Delta) was forced into it, when he was finding it hard to make ends meet, trying to find legitimate work.” The ‘Delta guy’ went on to tell his friend in details how he had been seeing some of his friends living well and inquired how they were able to get by despite the harsh economic climate in the country.

“He said they asked him if he truly wanted to know because they were not sure he would have the liver (courage) to do what they were doing to survive. “He insisted he was at his wits end and was ready to do anything to ‘better’ his life. “Of course when they told him he was taken aback because he actually thought they were into the ‘yahoo’ business and not violent crime with its higher intendant risks. “But eventually he decided to join them and told me that it was the very first operation that he was really frightened. But was less so in the subsequent ones he has taken part in.” When I now sort to find out how many his friend had taken part in, he said “three”.

“He (the Delta guy) told me ‘make you dey waste time driving your big man o! Me i’m very okay and have now started building my house o!’” He then said his friend said he had taken part in three kidnappings (as at the time he called his friend in Lagos) and had made more than N20 million.

“Bros na wa o boys don hammer o. Which kind work him for do wey for fetch am such money?” his driver friend narrated to me. And the honest answer to the question is, not many! Which is the major reason why the ‘business’ is thriving. How many of us doing legitimate jobs can beat our chests and say our take home pay actually takes us home? And yet it is only natural to want to enjoy the basic things of life – decent accommodation, schools, healthcare and three square meals a day etc.

But for millions of Nigerians even these basic things are just a mirage. When one now adds the millions of unemployed youngsters roaming the streets, is it any wonder why the crime rate is rising at an alarming rate? It is a fact of life that a man will beg, borrow or steal to stay alive. Unfortunately, with the perilous state of the economy, there is now more pressure on people to generate more money to even enjoy the very basic things of life, talk much less about building mansions or buying multimillion naira SUVs. Like I pointed out a previous write up, how many of us, the so called members of the middleclass, can afford to buy a car on present salaries? Even companies are feeling the pinch. Gone are the days when the streets were dotted with brand new Toyotas and other saloon cars courtesy of the banks and other companies. Now, what you have is many of the firms asking their staff to patronise car hailing services if they have to move around.

Of course, this is much cheaper than buying brand new cars. And with so such money being made from kidnapping is it any wonder why our security apparatus is also being compromised. At the end of the day, especially in Nigeria – money is the name of the game. Nobody questions where an officer is able to live vastly above his means, instead what they fear is failing to use their position to ensure they better themselves because they know once the job ends and without having taken care of himself, he is going to suffer! Is it any wonder that the only pensioners seen slumping at the various offices are the junior workers who never had access to a ‘good cookie jar’.

One never see the ‘ogas’ because they would have feathered their nests before leaving office. The bottom line is, unless the economy picks up and jobs are created, more and more people will turn to crime, after all it was in the past that the saying: “crime never pays” held true. In present Nigeria, crime is the best paying business in town!

