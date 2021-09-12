News

Criminal summon on Soludo: CJN orders immediate disciplinary action on Upper Area Court Judge

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Tanko Muhammad has ordered the Judicial Service Committee (JSC) of the Federal Capital Territory FCT to immediately initiate disciplinary action against the Upper Area Court Judge who issued direct Criminal Summons against a former governor of the Central Governor of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

This directive, according to a top source, who pleaded for anonymity, was part of the CJN’s move to sanitize the judiciary.

The judiciary had recently been faced with controversies of conflicting judgements.

According to the source, the judge, whose name is being withheld issued criminal charges against the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Anambra State over alleged serial abuse of office and breach of Code of Conduct for public officers when he was the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria between May 29, 2004 to May 29 2009

According to the source, the Upper Area Court had on August 23, 2021 issued a direct Criminal Summons against Soludo over perjury, corruption and false assets declaration which are completely outside the jurisdiction of the Upper Area Court.

Trial on criminal charges on false declaration of assets is exclusively vested in the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) but the Upper Area Court Judge assumed jurisdiction contrary to the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

FCT Judicial Service Committee billed to discipline the Judge is under the Chairmanship of the Acting Chief Judge, Justice Hussein Baba Yusuf.

New Telegraph recalls that Justice Muhammad had met with the Chief Judges of FCT, Rivers, Kebbi, Cross Rivers, Jigawa, Anambra and Imo states on Monday September 6, 2021 and directed some of them to admonish the Judges in their jurisdictions on the danger of granting ex parte injunctions.

The acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory is expected to submit his findings to the CJN within 21 days.

