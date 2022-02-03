Criminals are after my life, Abiodun cries out

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday raised the alarm that criminals are after his life for making life unbearable for them. Abiodunsaid the criminals, who are feeling the heat of the newly re-launched state joint security outfit, code-named OP-MESA, have threatened to go after him, following the anti-crime battle of his government.

The governor stated this in Abeokuta, the state capital while welcoming his Oyo State counterpart to the ‘Ogun, Oyo Joint Security Meeting’, bilateral session, organised by both state Governments to find solutions to the insecurity challenges in their states. Abiodun had on Friday, January 21, re-launched OPMESA, where he declared war on kidnappers and internet fraudsters, popularly known as “yahoo boys” in the state. According to Abiodun, the criminals have decided to go after his life because “I am making life unbearable for them.” The governor, however, dared the criminals, saying: “I am waiting for them.”

He said: “After we launched our OP-MESA last week, I understand that they have been working extremely hard, in fact, what I hear is that those criminals are now saying that Dapo Abiodun is making life unbearable for them and that they are going to also come after me, well, let me assure you that I will continue to make life intolerable and unbearable for you and I’m waiting for you.”

