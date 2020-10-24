News

Criminals carted away our arms, ammunition –Oyo CP

The Oyo State Police Command yesterday disclosed that hardened criminals carted away arms and ammunition from its police stations during the #EndSARS protests in the state.

 

The command’s spokesperson, SP. Olugbenga Fadeyi, said: “The Commissioner of Police, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, wishes to inform the general public that, due to the incessant attacks on the Police Stations and Police personnel, some Police arms and ammunition have been carted away by hardened criminals.”

 

He said the act was extremely dangerous and could be inimical to the general safety and co-operate existence of the state.

 

He added: “In view of this, he wishes to plead with all and sundry within and outside Ibadan metropolis to be on the lookout for those enemy of progress to promptly report any group/individual who are not Police/military/other security agencies personnel in possession of such arms and ammunition.

 

