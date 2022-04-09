Crisis brews as Oluomo takes over Lagos NURTW Secretariat

The newly created Lagos State Park Management Committee has taken over the Lagos chapter of National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW) secretariat building located along Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway. The Acting Administrator of Lagos chapter of National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW), Oluwaseyi Bankole, who raised the alarm over the seizure of the property, accused chairman of the Park Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya popular-ly called MC Oluomo, of taking over the secretariat, saying all property of NURTW inside the secretariat had been converted to Lagos state park and garages authority.

He said that MC Oluomo claimed to be acting an order from the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to convert the office into park and garages complex, adding that the embattled former chairman of the Union has also started removing the name of the union from the building. Bankole also alleged that the 11 vehicles belonging to NURTW were also seized by MC Oluomo, who, he said, also deployed members of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and other armed men to ensure that no one gained entry into the premises without his directives. Reacting to the seizure, the National President, Tajudeen Baruwa, said that the body will allow the Lagos State government to take charge of the situation as well as do the needful by returning NURTW secretariat to its rightful owner.

He added that the national body will not take any action that could cause a breach of peace in Lagos, and rather than do otherwise. Baruwa said: “The secretariat in Lagos belongs to NURTW, it is our office and MC Oluomo came to seize it from us under the name of the Lagos state government. “Since we suspended MC Oluomo, we have resolved to peace and will continue upholding that irrespective of any provocation that may arise from the transport union’s former member. NURTW is a respected union with members that are law-abiding, and the public should not expect anything otherwise from the body in Lagos and across the country”.

