Crisis brews in Anambra community over arrest, imposition of monarchs

Crisis is brewing at Ogbunike community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State following the arrest of its traditional ruler, Chief Dennis Ezeuba Ezilo, by the police and the imposition of another traditional ruler on the community by a section of the town.

The villagers, who marched on the Government House, Awka, alleged that the Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Security, Mr. Chikodi Anara, imposed a traditional ruler on the community and even secured a certificate of recognition for him. The groups’ spokesman, Mr. Ikechukwu Nwafor Ikechukwu, told journalists in Awka that the community had elected its traditional ruler in 2014 and was awaiting the government’s presentation of his certificate of recognition before the current imposition.

He said: “We are petitioning the Anambra State government over the imposition of another person as our traditional ruler when we already had a traditional ruler that was unanimously elected by the community. “Some people came to our community and used the police to arrest Igwe Dennis Ezeilo on the grounds of impersonation and that he is not the Igwe of Amanuke. This was masterminded by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Mr. Chikodi Anara, who also imposed a traditional ruler on us.

“We are urging the state government to intervene in this matter and release our traditional ruler who was arrested and also ‘call Chikodi Anara to order’ before something dangerous happens. “We are peace-loving people and loyal to the government of Anambra State but if nothing is done what will happen in Amanuke would be unthinkable.” But Anara said that HRH Igwe Alphonsus Chijindu Ezebuilo (Ogbodudu II) of Amanuke went through the due process, according to the constitution of the community, to emerge the Igweelect between 2014 and 2015. He was accordingly recognised and issued a certificate dated 12th July 2015 to that effect, signed by the Governor of Anambra State, Obiano. Since then, according to Anara, Chijindu’s nephew, Mr. Dennis Ezebuilo, has declared war on the peace of the community and openly swore that heads will roll if Igwe Alphonsus Ezebuilo is not dethroned and the mantle handed over to him (Dennis).

Anara said: “He did many things to achieve this, one of which was a petition to the governor. The governor directed that full investigation be carried out and on 29th February 2016, a Panel of Inquiry headed by Rev Fr Dr Eugene Anowai was inaugurated. “The panel, among other things, recommended that the ‘Certificate of Recognition given to HRH Alphonsus Chijindu Ezebuilo by the Anambra State Government should stand’.

In reference to Mr. Dennis Ezebuilo, the Panel emphasized that ‘he was not even qualified in the first place to stand for election or selection’. “After the panel’s report (which Dennis Ezebuilo ignored), he went to court and instituted two different suits against the recognised traditional ruler, his uncle.

