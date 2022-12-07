Crisis brews in Ogun communities over boundary dispute

Tension is brewing in Iboro and Imasayi towns of Yewa Local Government Area of Ogun State over a boundary dispute. Residents of the two communities, who had been living in peace and harmony for many years, are now on a warpath following the renewed boundary dispute. The ancient towns are relatively unknown, but for farming and petty trading.

Road trigger

The boundary dispute was renewed following the reconstruction of the 21-kilometre Ibooro/Imasayi- Igan Okoto-Ayetoro road. The road, which passes through the two communities, is being reconstructed by the Dapo Abiodun administration after 25 years of neglect. But trouble started recently when the Olu of Imasayi, Oba Luqmon Kuoye reportedly laid claim to some parcels of land along the boundary. Oba Kuoye while addressing journalists and some of his subjects on the Ibooro/Imasayi-Igan Okoto-Ayetoro road reportedly said some of the disputed land along the boundary belonged to his community, a development which angered his monarch-colleague, the Aboro of Iboroland, Oba Abayomi Salako. Prior to this time, some youths of Imasayi had unleashed terror on some residents of Iboro over the boundary dispute.

Attack

In 2021, some residents of Imasayi had attacked and injured traditionalists from Iboro, who were in Imasayi to perform their annual rites on the land they said belonged to them. The rites were usually performed as parts of activities marking the annual Eyinni festival of the Iboro people were sons and daughters, including well-wishers of the town converging for celebration. Part of the rites called Itepa, is a spiritual procession round the town and the appeasement of some of the deities of the land. Narrating how the they were attacked, the Chairman of Iboro Central Working Committee, Mr Kolajo Owolabi said they were on their ancestral land to perform the rites when suddenly some youths pounced on them with different harmful objects, claiming that the land belongs to Imasayi and not Iboro. Security personnel have been deployed to the communities to maintain law and order. Owolabi said they were shocked by the unprovoked attack.

Warning

Reacting to the renewed boundary dispute, elders and residents of Iboro warned the Olu of Imasayi, Oba Luqmon Kuoye and his subjects to stop encroaching on their lands. According to them, Imasayi indigenes are their tenants, insisting that the present settlement occupied by Imasayi was given to them by their ancestors. Owolabi, while speaking on behalf of the elders, expressed surprise that the Olu of Imasayi could be laying claim to the lands along the road being constructed, saying: “Surprisingly, Imasayi has not even a single plot of land belonging to them historically.” Owolabi maintained that the Iboro Public Health Clinic is situated by the then Egbado Divisional Council, directly opposite the road in question. “The original boundary attesting to the fact that Imasayi people are customary tenants on Iboro land is between Iboro and Ibese at Iniya River along Abeokuta/ Ilaro road, about six kilometres away from the reconstructed Iboro/Ayetoro road,” he said.

Memory lane

Going down memory lane, Owolabi said: “When the forebears of the present Imasayi people came to Iboro, our forebears accommodated them and gave them land. “It is irrational, irritating and provocative to now lay claims to portions of land owned by your customary landlord and which of course was never allocated to any of your forebears. “Our investigations revealed that one Engr. Deinde Falana, an indigene of Imasayi, who worked in the Ogun State Ministry of Works, perpetrated the act of change of name of the road in question to Imasayi/Ayetoro road, during the administration of Col. Akintonde.”

Calling for peaceful resolution, he appealed to the state government to wade into this boundary issue quickly and “resolve it with honesty and sincerity, devoid of any political manipulation.” Also speaking, the Aboro of Iboroland, Oba Abayomi Salako said, there shouldn’t have been any land dispute between Iboro and Imasayi, but for the claim of the Imasayi monarch.

Distorting history

He described the claims of Olu of Imasayi, Oba Luqmon Kuoye as an attempt by the monarch to distort history, saying “the records are there for everybody to see unless you want to be partial.” He, however, appealed to the state government to urgently intervene in the dispute to avert the looming crisis. Describing himself as a peace-loving person, who would never condone violence, Oba Salako said: “The fact remains that the land in question is for Iboro.” He stressed that: “Imasayi does not have a single plot of land on that road, so I’m wondering how the road was named Imasayi- Ayetoro road?” His words: “There have been series of violence between Iboro and Imasayi and I told their monarch that I will not condone violence; anybody that fights will be reprimanded and that is my own point. There is no reason for it (violence).

The government is there to look into it. “Let the government come into the matter, if we disagree, then we go to court. There is no need for fighting, I don’t believe in that,” he said. In his message to the Olu of Imasayi, the Aboro asked him to go back to the elders in his community to give him the true account of history of the land before trespassing.

“My message to my brother, the Olu of Imasayi is that he should go back to his people, the elderly ones; let them tell you the truth before you start taking actions because the truth is there. If they have any single plot, let them come out with the proof, I will relinquish the land for them. I don’t fight for whatever that doesn’t belong to me, but he himself knows. “He knows they don’t have any land over there. For him to go on that land and address the press is wrong; even if he was going to do that, he was supposed to call me.”

Olu speaks

However, when contacted, the Olu of Imasayi said the road had been known to be Imasayi-Ayetoro road from time immemorial, adding that reporters from the state government usually visit him for comments on the level of work done. “From time immemorial, it is crystal clear that that road is Imasayi-Igan Okoto- Ayetoro road.

They have played a lot of politics, requesting that the name, Imasayi should be removed, but the government said that’s what is in the document in the state archive,” the Oba of Imasayi stated. He added that there are documents in his palace that show who actually owns the land.

