Sports

Crisis, confusion rock Nigerian football, NFF

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Nigeria clubs that qualified for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Aiteo Cup, have shunned their respective games after some of them failed to leave their base for the matches scheduled for various centres yesterday. It is indeed a massive impasse as the clubs threatened to stay away from the game after realizing that they are playing for nothing after the Nigeria Football Federation submitted the name of Kwara United, the club that finished fourth in the Nigeria Professional Football League, as the country’s final representative in the CAF Cup competition.

In the past, the second slot in the CAF Confederation Cup is always reserved for the Federation Cup winners which was not the case this time around. The Confederation of Africa Football on Sunday confirmed Kwara United as Nigeria’s second representatives in the competition, ahead of the draw held on Tuesday in Egypt. Remo Stars are the other team representing Nigeria in the Confederation Cup, while Rivers United and Plateau United file out in the CAF Champions League. On Tuesday CAF conducted the draws for all the teams participating in the Champions League and Confederation Cup with Kwara United getting to play against AS Douanes of Niger in the first preliminary round.

The chairman of the NPFL Club Owners Association, Isaac Danladi, whose club is still in the competition, said according to a reports that the NPFL clubs in the competition will have no other option than to withdraw from the Aiteo Cup if they failed to get a favourable response from the NFF as they had contacted them following the shocking decision to give the slot to Kwara United. According to our investigation, five clubs failed to travel to their centres for the quarterfinal game, while only three traveled but unable to play. Katsina United and Heartland scheduled to play in Ilorin both traveled to the Kwara State capital but didn’t play their game while Kogi United paired against Kano Pillars had to return from Markurdi as Kano Pillars failed to travel from Kano.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

World Cup star, Mbappe, against switch to biannual format

Posted on Author Reporter

  France striker Kylian Mbappe believes staging the World Cup every two years instead of every four would render the competition less attractive. The 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward shot to global fame as a teenager as France won the 2018 World Cup, scoring four goals in Russia, a feat heightened he says by its feeling […]
Sports

Various sides of the sports festival postponement

Posted on Author adekunle salami

In most countries, an evaluation of respective segments of human endeavor reflects that sport has persistently been at the receiving end especially in Nigeria. The effect of COVID-19 on the day-to-day life of everyone is enormous but in recent times, the world is coping with it and people go about their various activities as if […]

Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala
Sports

Oshoala not worried about goal drought

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Asisat Oshoala claims personal achievements are immaterial as long as the Nigerian women’s national team keep winning. The Barcelona goal machine has been in grand form in the 2021-22 campaign – scoring nine times in her last eight fixtures for the Spaniards in all competition. Despite her industry on the international scene, she has been […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica