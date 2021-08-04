News

Crisis erupts in Enugu APC as parallel groups submit results to INEC

Saturday’s ward congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State have divided the party after two groups submitted different results to the national leadership and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). This is even as the state Caretaker Chairman of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye, on Tuesday inaugurated the elected executives and council delegates in the 260 wards. Speaking while inaugurating the ward executives at the secretariat of the party in Enugu, Nwoye alleged that a former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Eugene Odoh, was caught at INEC office in Enugu trying to smuggle in fake results of the congresses.

He alleged that Odoh colluded with the national ward congress committee for Enugu State led by Dr. Ijeoma Arodiogbu to write fake results, while shunning the actual results of election. The chairman alleged that during the congresses, the congress committee hoarded the result sheets and the list of those who paid for nomination form, but that he directed state officials to go ahead and conduct the congresses and record the results under video coverage as evidence. But Odoh and Arodiogbu in their separate reactions dismissed Nwoye’s allegations and described as laughable the inauguration of ward executives by the chairman.

Odoh, while denying involvement in any foul play, said it was the responsibility of the national ward congress committee from Abuja, which conducted the election, to announce the results. He wondered why Enugu was the first to inaugurate the ward executives when other states had yet to do so. Arodiogbu said it was not within the powers of the congress committee to declare or announce the results, saying his committee had already submitted the results to the national secretariat of the party. When asked why they would not announce the results on the spot, he said his committee had to follow the party’s constitution and guidelines. “It’s not in our power to declare results at the wards, we have submitted the results to the national secretariat… we have guidelines and we followed the constitution of the party.

Our Reporters

