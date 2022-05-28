Crisis in APC, PDP will help NNPP to grab power –Agol

Hon. Ebun Agol Tracy is the former governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Edo State, former aspirant Federal House of Representatives in Edo North, one -time State Chairman of Intra- Party Advisory Council, and now the vice chairman of NNPP in the state. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, she spoke on a number of issues in Nigeria and why the electorate should reject APC, plus the need to vote people with the fear of God into positions. Excerpts…

The 2023 General Election is fast approaching, what new strategy does NNPP have to change the narrative in Nigeria?

Well, the New Nigeria Peoples party (NNPP) is on course, busy trying to reposition our people for the various political offices right from the state House of Assembly, Reps, Senate to the Presidency.

Is NNPP taking advantage of the political crisis in APC and PDP to capture Edo State?

What is happening in APC and PDP currently is a clear indication that they do not have anything to offer the good people of Edo. If you take a holistic look at the crisis rocking APC and PDP nationwide, it tells you that the common man on the street is in fact fed up with them and so it is time for Nigerians to decide and take their destinies and those of their unborn children into their hands. Without mincing words, the crisis in APC and PDP is a big plus for us in NNPP.

You were the Chairperson of the NNPP in Edo State, but suddenly there was a change in the leadership what actually transpired?

Well for the purposes of clarifications, let me tell our teeming supporters what actually happened: when Senator Rabiu Kwakwanso, came into NNPP with his political structure across the country, there was need for him to do some changes to accommodate people across all political zones in Nigeria. In Nigeria you and I know that money plays a major role in our politics. When a new person takes over an organisation, normally there will be a synergy between his group and the people he meant on ground. Definitely there will also be a lot of shifting of ground; so at the end of the day, those of us at the top before had to give way for Chief Osamede Adun to pilot the affairs of the party in the Edo State for this period.

Is the state chairman carrying other members along as it were, because to be a party boss in a state you have to be able to convince voters to vote your party?

Yes I can say categorically that he is carrying members along to the best of his ability. Again you should understand that we are all adults that have been in politics for a long time; so we should be able to manage ourselves. And I can tell that we are managing ourselves.

How prepared is NNPP towards the forthcoming General Elections in 2023?

We are very prepared to fight APC and to chase them out of Aso Rock in 2023. NNPP has put machinery on ground; we might have the money, and we’re people of high integrity in our party, people who have seen it all in the political arena of this great country. We are going to invest heavilly on enlightenment campaign, educating the electorate on the dangers of allowing these people that have turned Nigeria into an arena of bloodbath to continue in power. If you look at the atrocities committed by these people you will cry for this country. Look at the rate people are killed on a daily basis yet the government of Muhammadu Buhari is just looking at these killings seemingly helplessly. Nigerians are passing through hell in the hands of APC government; so our youths must not allow themselves to be deceived again. Nigerians can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed, the country is not safe, hundreds of children have had their parents and loved ones murdered by Boko Haram insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and all kinds of heinous crimes. Nigerians are suffering and different criminal groups are springing up every day. Tell me how long we can continue to entertain this kind of activity in our land. Our electorate must begin to think right, shun money and vote men and women of integrity into positions. For our great party, the NNPP, we well focused, we have direction, we know the problems of this country and how to solve them; we would run a transparent process, where the rule of law would be a mirror to NNPP government across the nation.

Would you say Nigerians are comfortable with APC government looking at situation today?

You and I know that Nigerians have never been comfortable with APC government since 2015. We have had the worst government since 2015. This is not the country our great fathers fought for. Things are no longer what they used to be. There is serious hardship in the land, but the hardship has made us stronger than ever before. Look, let me say this, since APC came on board, nothing has worked in Nigeria, our people have realised that they don’t have to wait for government to do everything for them, they have gone into various researches discovering ideas, doing one thing or the other to keep body and soul going. What is happening in Nigeria if it happens in other African countries there would be total anarchy. But I thank God for His love and mercies upon Nigeria. Remember some years ago when President Buhari said Nigerian youths are not hard working, I’m sure he cannot say that again, but we have proved him wrong. Now that we have become more politically conscious of our environment, Nigerians should decide who their next leaders would be. We do not need to sell our tomorrow today for peanuts. People are saying that Nigeria will break up, I tell you Nigeria cannot break, we have a natural thing that makes us absorb shock.

Talking of power coming to the South, are you in support of it?

Yes I strongly believe in that idea of power shifting to the South because we have great men and women in the South-South region who can also salvage the country. So I’m in full support of power coming to the South.

What is the acceptance level of NNPP in Edo State, can they win elections because of the money bag politicians in the state?

Yes we are in the race for all the elective positions in Edo State. Any political parties or candidates that want to underrate us do that at their own risk. Our party is a national party accepted by the good people of Nigeria, and well spread across the length and breadth of this country. In Edo State, NNPP is the party to beat. We are in constant touch with the masses of the state because looking at the situation in Nigeria people have given up on PDP and APC. We are very much on ground for the big battle come 2023.

Does NNPP have the financial capacity to fight APC and PDP in Nigeria?

When you talk of financial muscle, you can have it without having people by you, you can have people and don’t have money. But for NNPP, we have it. Our members as well as offices’ seekers are God sent, people that have human face, people that have tasted poverty and how it is for a family to be poor. We have the masses with us, and I know when it is time they will answer us.

Right now there is serious crisis in APC and PDP over choice of candidates, what is your advice to politicians and the electorate across the country?

My advice to politicians and the electorate is that they should know that election is not a do-or-die thing, they should stop using Nigerian youths to cause problems. And our parents should not allow desperados use them. Most of these people seeking political powers don’t have their children in this country. Our youths should remember that there is only one life. If you die in the process of fighting for a politician you die for nothing.

