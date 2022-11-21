Crisis in Ekiti Assembly as Aribisogan impeached, female emerges new Speaker

A fresh crisis rocked the Ekiti State House of Assembly Monday when 17 out of the 25 members reportedly impeached the Speaker, Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan.

The lawmakers eventually elected the lawmaker representing Emure constituency, Hon. Bunmi Adelugba, who emerged the first female Speaker in the history of the state.

Aribisogan, representing Ikole constituency 2, was last week elected to replace the late Speaker, Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, who died a month ago after suffering a heart attack.

The assembly environment was tense on Monday, as all the roads leading the legislative arm were covered by anti-riot and anti-bomb squads of the Ekiti State Police Command, as well as hordes of thugs, who were openly abusing hard drugs and brandishing weapons.

The heavily armed policemen prevented journalists and staff of the assembly from entering the complex, with no fewer than 10 Hilux vans and anti-explosive vehicles stationed strategically around the assembly.

However, during the emergency plenary, that lasted between 6.30and 9.30am, the lawmakers impeached Aribisogan, while also suspending seven of his allies.

