Crisis in PDP’ll not affect party’s fortunes in 2023–Babatope, Agbaje

insist it will end soon

Some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have said that the crisis in the party would soon be a thing of the past and that whatever is happening to the party was not new. Chief Ebenezer Babatope and Mr. Jimi Agbaje, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph in separate interviews, said that the crisis would not affect the fortunes of the party in the 2023 general elections. Speaking further, Chief Ebenezer Babatope said that the crisis was almost over as the leaders of the party had intervened. “I can conveniently tell you that what you are calling crisis is almost over and gone.

“Our leaders have waded into it and as I am talking to you the party has rejected the attempt to force some officers to resign and we are prepared to move our members to the next election,” he said. On those who have left the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Babatope, who was the Publicity Secretary of the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) said that nobody could stop those who have left, and that they were running from their own shadows. He added that they were afraid that the ruling APC was going to very be vindictive or clamp down on them and send them to the prison.

In his view, the governosrhip candidate of the PDP in Lagos State in 2019, Mr. Jimi Agbaje said that it was unfortunate that the party was having crisis at this time when election was almost around the corner. Agbaje however, assured loyalists that the internal mechanism would put the party back on the right track. “But it is time to look at the bigger picture. Nigeria needs good leadership as the nation has suffered in the Fourth Republic.

“I think it’s time for the political class to look at the country and not their own selfish interest. “We should know that whatever we do is affecting Nigerians. The essence of political party is to bring about the dividends of democracy,” he said. On those who are moving away from the party, Agbaje said that this was common, when elections are approaching.

While noting that some politicians think of themselves alone, he said that there is a movement along a particular line now, but that when election time comes there would be a movement in another direction. “The APC is benefiting now because they are the ruling party, but when the time comes you will see them moving to our own side. “It is a movement that has started, it has not ended. It’s going in one direction now, it will still go in another direction later. “What I am trying to say is that some politicians are playing games at the expense of the people. “Those in the ruling party are gaining now because they think they are benefiting from them. “By next year, they would say they can afford to take chances and position themselves where it would be better for them,” he said.

