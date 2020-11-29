News

Crisis looms in Anambra community as youths protest monarch’s actions

Barely a fortnight after the elders and people of Ojoto community, headquarters of Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra State stormed Governor Willie Obiano’s office in Awka, demanding official investigation of their Igwe, Gerald Mbamalu over acts they said were unbecoming, youths of the community have joined the frail.

 

The angry-looking youths led by Nwajimgbede Chukwuka, took over the villages bearing placards with disturbing inscriptions which enumerated their grievances. Some placards read: “We denounce abomination in Ojoto”,

 

“Cleansing/purification must be done at once,” and “Crowning/enthronement) of Igwe Ojoto must follow tradition”.

 

The peaceful demonstration which coincided with the courtesy visit of Otu Omenana, Ojoto Akanasato to the community’s President – General, Ichie Donatus Anozie, was used to distribute some leaflets detailing 11 – point issue they considered key to way forward in the community.

 

They cautioned that anarchy might be looming if these issues were neglected further. Amongst other issues, they denounced abomination (alu) and “Iri Ogholi” in Ojoto.

 

“Ikpucha alu” (cleansing/purification) must be done at once for all abominable acts against the customs, tradition and culture of the community.

 

They also called for “ichi Eze” (crowning/enthronement) of Igwe Ojoto must follow the laid down principles, tradition and norms of the community.

 

The concerned youths called for Ojoto leadership to organise without delay, a Peace Summit on way forward. They insisted that desecration of Ojoto values, culture and tradition must stop.

 

According to the youths the closure of and imposing of levies on Pentecostal churches and desecration of church altars, programmes/activities must stop while all such churches should be opened at once.

 

All illegal and forceful lands stripping/sales owned by the poor, widows, and the vulnerable must stop, investigated and restituted immediately, while the illegitimate Taskforces/ levies should be disbanded immediately.

 

Addressing journalists shortly after a meeting with the representatives of the community’s town Union led by Ichie Anozie, the Otu Omenana leader-Chief Anthony Uzokwe, called for prayers from all quarters for Ojoto to rise again from the ashes of shame.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

