Crisis looms in universities over minimum wage arrears, IPPIS

University students may not be resuming anytime soon, as non-teaching staff unions in Nigerian universities, have warned that unless the Federal Government meets its demands, the University system would be thrown into chaos immediately the schools were deemed safe for resumption. Recall that the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC), recently revealed that there were ongoing modalities by the commission and vice chancellors, to determine safe resumption of universities as soon as possible.

But addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), and Non Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), said an industrial action was inevitable, as government has continued to renege on agreements, adding that one year after, workers in the nation’s universities were yet to be paid their arrears of the minimum wage increment unlike workers in other sectors.

Speaking on behalf of the Unions, the JAC chair-man and SSANU President, Comrade Samson Ugwoke, also noted that despite series of letters by the Unions to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) office since February 2020, their members were still confronted with several challenges, particularly with their salary payments. According to the unions, in the last seven months, their members who have been witnessing unwarranted and inexplicable delays going into the second half of the next month before payments of salaries, were being suffocated by the System. The Union stated: “As responsible Unions, we have avoided these crisis but the irresponsibility of government and its officials have led us to a point where it has become inevitable. If fight we must, then fight we will.

