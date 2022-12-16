News

Crisis: LP sets up security, peace c’ttee to reconcile members

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

The Labour Party (LP) has set up an 11-man security, peace and conflict resolution committee, to reconcile aggrieved members of the party. Two National Working Committee (NWC) members, National Youth Leader and the National Publicity Secretary, were suspended, and following the suspension of the Director General of Obi-Datti presidential campaign council Dr. Doyin Okupe, the Ogun State chapter executive was dissolved.

The party leadership said it would set up a disciplinary committee to look into the activities of Ogun State executive. But chief spokesperson of Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LPPCC) Dr. Tanko Yunusa, at a press conference on Thursday, said the party decided to set up the peace committee to reconcile all aggrieved members.

Yunusa stated that the committee would handle the crisis in Ogun “and every other matter that has do with grievances and mischief within the party.” The committee, which is headed by Chief Friday Toyin Ibadin, according to the chief spokesperson, has only a single agenda, to reconcile aggrieved members

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

