Crisis makes us stronger, united –Atiku

Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said there is no division in the party. Atiku in a statement yesterday said that the current agitationsbymembersof the party were borne out of a collectiveconcernforthegrowth of the PDP and the country.

 

Theformervicepresident maintained that he did not “see a divided house in the PDP. I see an opportunity for us to come together stronger and united.” According to him, one of the characteristic attributes of democracy was a system with an intrinsic asset of crisis management, adding that the most noteworthy outcomeof ademocratic process is the greater possibility of conflict generation. The PDP candidate boasted that the lesson he “learned in politics is that in some instances, conflicts are healthy realities.

 

“I know, for instance, that when conflicts arise out of genuine concerns about having an inclusive political process, it signposts the viability of that process and, more importantly, the eagerness of stakeholders to be active participants in the success of such a process.

 

“As leaders and stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party, the simmering agitations in our party are a reflection of our credentials as a democratic party.” Atiku, who is currently holidaying abroad, promised to bring members of the partytogether, advisingthem “not lose focus of the bigger purpose of rescuing the country from the hardship that fellowNigerianscontinuetoendure under the ruling party.

 

“When the PDP gets better, the hope in Nigerians gets even higher that rescue is imminent.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
