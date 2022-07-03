News

Crisis makes us stronger, united – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said there is no division in the party.

Atiku in a statement on Sunday stated that the current agitations by members of the party were borne out of a collective concern for the growth of the PDP and the country.

The former vice president maintained that he did not “see a divided house in the PDP. I see an opportunity for us to come together stronger and more united.”

According to him, one of the characteristic attributes of democracy was a system with an intrinsic asset of crisis management, adding that the most noteworthy outcome of a democratic process is the greater possibility of conflict generation.

The PDP candidate boasted that the lesson he “learned in politics is that in some instances, conflicts are healthy realities.

“I know, for instance, that when conflicts arise out of genuine concerns about having an inclusive political process, it signposts the viability of that process and, more importantly, the eagerness of stakeholders to be active participants in the success of such a process.

“As leaders and stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party, the simmering agitations in our party are a reflection of our credentials as a democratic party.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
