Crisis: Nigerian students in Sudan solicit NIDCOM’s intervention

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Association of Nigerian Students in Sudan has called on Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) for possible evacuation from the troubled country. This is contained in a statement issued by Gabriel Odu, Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NIDCOM yesterday in Abuja. Odu said that the call was contained in a letter by the students to the Commission.

He said the Commission received the letter of solicitation for possible evacuation, especially those in Khartoum, the Sudanese capital. Earlier, Abike Dabiri- Erewa, Chairman, NIDCOM, expressed concern over the plight of Nigerian students in Sudan. Mrs Dabiri-Erewa said that escalation of hostilities between the Sudanese Army and paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) was worrisome. The Commission assured that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in charge of emergency evacuations, was consulting with the Nigerian mission in Sudan and other relevant agencies. Mrs Dabiri-Erewa urged all Nigerian students in Sudan and Nigerians living in Sudan, to be security conscious and remain calm.

Our Reporters

New Telegraph award: Motivation to do more –Bello

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has said that the New Telegraph’s Governor of the Year, Youth Empowerment award, which he will receive at the newspaper’s annual awards in Lagos on November 19, will further motivate his administration’s efforts at implementing sustainable youth policies in the state. Bello, who gave the assurance, when he received management […]
2023: 3.5m artisans, technicians for Tinubu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

John Chooks Oni Anyim ABUJA The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate on Saturday added to its milestones as it Assembled 3.5 million artisans and technicians in Abuja in support of the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The event was organized by the National Director, Artisans and Technicians, […]
INEC: We lost five BVAS machines in Delta, Katsina attacks

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

•To begin announcement of presidential results today The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) said it will begin the declaration of results of the Saturday’s presidential election by noon today. The commission however said election in four wards in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State that was disrupted by thugs, will hold this Sunday. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who […]

