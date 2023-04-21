Crisis: Nigerian students in Sudan solicit NIDCOM’s intervention

The National Association of Nigerian Students in Sudan has called on Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) for possible evacuation from the troubled country. This is contained in a statement issued by Gabriel Odu, Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NIDCOM yesterday in Abuja. Odu said that the call was contained in a letter by the students to the Commission.

He said the Commission received the letter of solicitation for possible evacuation, especially those in Khartoum, the Sudanese capital. Earlier, Abike Dabiri- Erewa, Chairman, NIDCOM, expressed concern over the plight of Nigerian students in Sudan. Mrs Dabiri-Erewa said that escalation of hostilities between the Sudanese Army and paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) was worrisome. The Commission assured that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in charge of emergency evacuations, was consulting with the Nigerian mission in Sudan and other relevant agencies. Mrs Dabiri-Erewa urged all Nigerian students in Sudan and Nigerians living in Sudan, to be security conscious and remain calm.