News

Crisis: Obasajo’s intervention needed more at home – CUPP

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran and Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said the intervention of former President Olusegun Obasanjo is needed now more at home where many pressing challenges have created tension, economic crisis and mutual distrust.

The former president, this week, successfully brokered a truce in war-torn Ethiopia and presided over the signing of a peace accord by the warlords.

CUPP spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, who held a closed door meeting with Obasanjo at his Otta Farm residence in Abeokuta on Friday, said the situation in the country calls for the former president’s “prowess in international advocacy, before it is too late.”

Ugochinyere explained that the opposition parties are asking for: “Obasanjo’s fatherly intervention as an international statesman, to step out and actively get involved in using his respected global reach and advocacy to ensure (that) Nigeria’s democracy and upcoming election are conducted in an atmosphere of free,fair and participatory election where the electoral rules are obeyed.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Court strikes out DSS suit seeking further detention of Igboho’s aides

Posted on Author Reporter

  Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out a motion filed by the Department of State Services (DSS), seeking further detention of four out of the 12 aides of Yoruba secessionist leader, Sunday Igboho. The motion was thrown out by the Judge on Tuesday following its dramatic withdrawal by […]
News Top Stories

SAA issues fresh modalities for ticket sale in dollars

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Foreign airlines’ trapped $450 million fund in Nigeria is seriously affecting carriers such as South African Airways (SAA), consequently, the firm has been forced to ask their Nigerian customers to buy their tickets in naira, with the ones ticketed outside the country paid in dollars.   This is to make it easier for the airline […]
News

Man dating 35 women at the same time arrested for fraud

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A Japanese man has been arrested after scamming 35 women with whom he was in a relationship at the same time. Takashi Miyagawa, a 39-year-old part-time worker, with no fixed abode from the Japanese region of Kansai, had told each of the women, who were completely oblivious to each other’s existence that his birthday was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica