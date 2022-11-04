Crisis: Obasajo’s intervention needed more at home – CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said the intervention of former President Olusegun Obasanjo is needed now more at home where many pressing challenges have created tension, economic crisis and mutual distrust.

The former president, this week, successfully brokered a truce in war-torn Ethiopia and presided over the signing of a peace accord by the warlords.

CUPP spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, who held a closed door meeting with Obasanjo at his Otta Farm residence in Abeokuta on Friday, said the situation in the country calls for the former president’s “prowess in international advocacy, before it is too late.”

Ugochinyere explained that the opposition parties are asking for: “Obasanjo’s fatherly intervention as an international statesman, to step out and actively get involved in using his respected global reach and advocacy to ensure (that) Nigeria’s democracy and upcoming election are conducted in an atmosphere of free,fair and participatory election where the electoral rules are obeyed.”

