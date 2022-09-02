News Top Stories

Crisis: PDP holds NEC meeting next week

Posted on

…says campaign council ready

Despite the crisis dogging the party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it is moving ahead and would compose its national campaign council next week. There had been calls for the resignation of the National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and other party leaders from the South, because the North also produced the presidential candidate. The crisis has stalled the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which was supposed to hold three weeks ago. The meeting would have approved the list of the national campaign council.

But at an interactive session with journalists yesterday, PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, denied that there was crisis in the party. He, however, admitted that there is differences among party leaders, but said it is part of human existence. “Crisis is part of daily living. In political administration, we have different views but it the ability to resolve that is important,” Ologunagba explained. The PDP spokesperson added that PDP recognises and accords respect to every of its members, adding that this was what distinguishes it from other political parties.

 

