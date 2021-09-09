Crisis rocks Abia LGs as ALGON chair goes into hiding

Indications have emerged that there all is not well with the Abia State Local Government system following the crisis rocking the sector. This is as the state Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Michael Nwoke was said to have in a statement issued by him from hiding, alleged threat to his life and office for daring to question the propriety of interference in the coun-cil finances.

The ALGON boss, who is also the chairman of Obingwa Local Government Area of the state, alleged among others, that a cabal is holding the system at its jugular thereby resisting all attempts to ensure that things were properly done as regards the council finances in a democratic system.

This, according to some stakeholders, could be the reason the payment of the council workers’ salaries are always in arrears, without hope of receiving leave allowances, promotion entitlements or even the minimum wage. In the release, Nwoke further alleged that some persons have continued to threaten his life and put his house under watch because he “dire to queried why the purchase of vehicles for local government Chairmen and their Deputies should come from them in a democratic setting.” He recalled that he was also invited by the Department of State Services (DSS) or Secret Police for a fund earmarked for an event, which according to him, has nothing to do with him or his office.

