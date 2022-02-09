Metro & Crime

Crisis rocks Akure community over imposition of monarch

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Crisis rocks Akure community over imposition of monarch

There was a mild drama in the palace of the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi when family members of Arijodi/Ologunmolare stormed the palace to protest the imposition of a lesser monarch on the community.

 

The family members including an 80-year old woman carried placards to protest against the planned installation of one Taye Oluyole as the head of the community located in Akure North Local Government Area of the state. Armed with various placards including “Return Femi Oluyole to Ikogosi Ekiti, “Stop imposition of Olu on our community,”

 

“Taye Ologede return your bastard son to Ikogosi Ekiti,” “We don’t want Femi Oluyole as our Olu of Arijodi,” the community leaders said they wanted the intervention of the monarch to prevent break down of law and order.

 

The protesters, who converged at the Deji’s palace while traditional sacrifice for the peace of the community was ongoing, said there cannot be peace without justice for the community.

 

They appealed to the monarch to suspend the process of installation of any monarch in the community to allow peace to reign and prevent the breakdown of law and order.

 

Addressing reporters, one of the leaders of the protesters, Olugbenga Omolere, said, “we have a family land at Alagbaka extension here in Akure with the name Arijodi/ Ologunmolaare where Justice Aderemi Adegoroye of the Ondo State High Court gave an order that our family should set up a standing committee that would be in charge of the partitioning, sales, transfer, of the Arijodi/Ologunmolaare family land in such a way as shall affect the right of ownership of any person or group of persons.

 

“But, we got information now that there is a process here at the Deji’s palace that they wanted to bring Olu for us and that is why we are here to tell the Deji of Akure that we don’t want Olu for now.

 

“We have crisis already in our community, the Deji should stop the process so that peace will reign in our community. Any imposition of Olu on the community is fragrant disobedience to the order of the court.

 

“All that we need now is how peace will reign in our community, not the issue of Olu, we don’t need Olu for now. The person that they wanted to make as Olu is a son to Chief Mrs. Taye Ologede and the man is not our family member, the man is from Ikogosi Ekiti. He cannot come from Ekiti and become an Olu here, we have a person already that can be our Olu here.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos begins evaluation of MDAs’ performances for effective performance

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…sets 2021 targets for workers As part of the strategies to ensure effective implementation of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo Olu’s six-Pillar Development Agenda (T.H.E.M.E.S), Lagos State Resilience Office (LASRO) has begun evaluation of performances of various Ministries, Departments and agencies (MDAs). The government also set a target for the workers in various MDAs, saying that […]
Metro & Crime

Jos crisis: Kebbi UniJos students get N5m relief assistance

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ahmed Baba Idris, Birnin Kebbi Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved N5 million as a relief assistance to 95 Indigenes of the state studying at the University of Jos, Plateau State. The gesture, which is coming days after fresh crisis hit Plateau State following the murder of 23 travellers, is aimed at […]
Metro & Crime

Kano Shariah Court orders investigation after singer features married woman in video

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Shariah Court in Kano has ordered the Police to conduct a thorough investigation against a political Hausa Singer, Dauda Rarara, for featuring a married woman, Maryam Muhammad, in one of his videos titled, JAHATA. The judge, Sarki Yola, said the court can not dismiss the suit instituted by the husband of Maryam, on the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica