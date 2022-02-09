Crisis rocks Akure community over imposition of monarch

There was a mild drama in the palace of the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi when family members of Arijodi/Ologunmolare stormed the palace to protest the imposition of a lesser monarch on the community.

The family members including an 80-year old woman carried placards to protest against the planned installation of one Taye Oluyole as the head of the community located in Akure North Local Government Area of the state. Armed with various placards including “Return Femi Oluyole to Ikogosi Ekiti, “Stop imposition of Olu on our community,”

“Taye Ologede return your bastard son to Ikogosi Ekiti,” “We don’t want Femi Oluyole as our Olu of Arijodi,” the community leaders said they wanted the intervention of the monarch to prevent break down of law and order.

The protesters, who converged at the Deji’s palace while traditional sacrifice for the peace of the community was ongoing, said there cannot be peace without justice for the community.

They appealed to the monarch to suspend the process of installation of any monarch in the community to allow peace to reign and prevent the breakdown of law and order.

Addressing reporters, one of the leaders of the protesters, Olugbenga Omolere, said, “we have a family land at Alagbaka extension here in Akure with the name Arijodi/ Ologunmolaare where Justice Aderemi Adegoroye of the Ondo State High Court gave an order that our family should set up a standing committee that would be in charge of the partitioning, sales, transfer, of the Arijodi/Ologunmolaare family land in such a way as shall affect the right of ownership of any person or group of persons.

“But, we got information now that there is a process here at the Deji’s palace that they wanted to bring Olu for us and that is why we are here to tell the Deji of Akure that we don’t want Olu for now.

“We have crisis already in our community, the Deji should stop the process so that peace will reign in our community. Any imposition of Olu on the community is fragrant disobedience to the order of the court.

“All that we need now is how peace will reign in our community, not the issue of Olu, we don’t need Olu for now. The person that they wanted to make as Olu is a son to Chief Mrs. Taye Ologede and the man is not our family member, the man is from Ikogosi Ekiti. He cannot come from Ekiti and become an Olu here, we have a person already that can be our Olu here.

