Crisis rocks Belgium as Hazard, De Bruyne, Vertogen clash

Belgium’s superstar squad may be better remembered for their dressing room bust-up after news emerged that star players Kevin de Bruyne, Jan Vertonghen, and captain Eden Hazard clashed in the aftermath of their latest World Cup defeat. Morocco’s stunning 2-0 group stage victory over Belgium in Qatar on Sunday clearly hit a nerve with the losers squad as violent altercations reportedly had to be broken up between teammates after the match. Tensions were already high after Man City star De Bruyne told reporters before the match that Belgium were ‘probably too old’ to lift the World Cup title.

Those tensions now appear to have reached boiling point as the three national team veterans let their tempers erupt as Roberto Martinez’s squad reeled in defeat, according to RTL Sport. 6ft 3in on-loan Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku had to pull his teammates apart as desperate players tried to calm the situation inside the Al Thumama stadium. The nation’s ‘golden generation’ arrived in Qatar determined to fulfil their potential as World Cup title holders.

Unfortunately, team harmony appears to be a sticking point in their quest for success. The emotionally-charged changing room situation between some of the squad’s most recognisable stars could prove disastrous heading into their final group stage match against 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia.

35-year-old Vertonghen was visibly aggrieved with De Bruyne after their shock loss, firing back at his teammate’s previous suggestion as he told reporters: ‘We probably also attack badly because we are too old, that must be it now, surely? ‘We have a lot of quality up front, but so does Morocco, and they came out better. This is very frustrating.’ De Bruyne has additionally been slammed by Belgian sports media after footage emerged showing he was the only player not embracing other’s in their pre-match speech against Morocco.

