Sports

Crisis rocks Belgium as Hazard, De Bruyne, Vertogen clash

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Belgium’s superstar squad may be better remembered for their dressing room bust-up after news emerged that star players Kevin de Bruyne, Jan Vertonghen, and captain Eden Hazard clashed in the aftermath of their latest World Cup defeat. Morocco’s stunning 2-0 group stage victory over Belgium in Qatar on Sunday clearly hit a nerve with the losers squad as violent altercations reportedly had to be broken up between teammates after the match. Tensions were already high after Man City star De Bruyne told reporters before the match that Belgium were ‘probably too old’ to lift the World Cup title.

Those tensions now appear to have reached boiling point as the three national team veterans let their tempers erupt as Roberto Martinez’s squad reeled in defeat, according to RTL Sport. 6ft 3in on-loan Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku had to pull his teammates apart as desperate players tried to calm the situation inside the Al Thumama stadium. The nation’s ‘golden generation’ arrived in Qatar determined to fulfil their potential as World Cup title holders.

Unfortunately, team harmony appears to be a sticking point in their quest for success. The emotionally-charged changing room situation between some of the squad’s most recognisable stars could prove disastrous heading into their final group stage match against 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia.

35-year-old Vertonghen was visibly aggrieved with De Bruyne after their shock loss, firing back at his teammate’s previous suggestion as he told reporters: ‘We probably also attack badly because we are too old, that must be it now, surely? ‘We have a lot of quality up front, but so does Morocco, and they came out better. This is very frustrating.’ De Bruyne has additionally been slammed by Belgian sports media after footage emerged showing he was the only player not embracing other’s in their pre-match speech against Morocco.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Rasheedat wins top Spanish title

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Super Falcons Rasheedat Ajibade has won her first career title barely three weeks after joining Atletico Madrid Femenino.   The 21-year-old former FC Robo Queens star tasted action for just eight minutes in the game after coming on in the 82nd minute. Although her introduction later on in the game did not produce any goal, […]
Sports

Registration for Easter junior tennis clinic excites Ikoyi Club

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The registration for this year’s Easter holiday junior tennis clinic organized by the tennis section of Ikoyi Club has surpassed the expectations of the organisers. Parents, coaches and guardians of budding tennis players have been turning up at the club to register their wards for the clinic expected to start on Tuesday April 19. While […]
Sports

Copa America: Almiron stars as Paraguay defeat Chile 2-0

Posted on Author Reporter

  Miguel Almiron got a goal and an assist as Paraguay beat Chile 2-0 in the Copa America on Thursday and confirmed their place in the last eight. The result ensures that with one round of group games still to play, Paraguay qualify from Group A along with Chile, Argentina and Uruguay, reports Reuters. Bolivia, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica