Crisis Rocks Benue Transport Union, Chief Scribe Fired

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The crisis rocking one of the leading transport unions in Benue State, the Peace Tricyclist Association of Nigeria (PTAN) has assumed a disturbing dimension with the expulsion of its Secretary General, Comrade Stephen Vembe.

The crisis started following reported issues of gross financial misconduct pinned against the ousted chief scribe of the association which metamorphosed into his immediate removal.

Chairman of PTAN in the state, Comrade Asember Boston, Secretary Javis Iju, and other stakeholders in a statement obtained by New Telegraph, advised Comrade Vambe to henceforth stop parading himself as a member of the union.

The union leaders warned members of the public against transacting any business of the union with the deposed PTAN scribe on its behalf.

They noted that the decision to expel Comrade Vembe was taken during the union’s general congress with stakeholders which unanimously endorsed his expulsion from the union following his gross misconduct and corrupt charges levied against him”.

They cautioned members of the public not to transact any business of the union with him and further advised him “to stop parading himself as a member of the union”.

