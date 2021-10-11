News

Crisis rocks Delta workers’ union

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The bickering and internal wrangling rocking the election of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) in Delta State yesterday assumed a new twist, following the protest by veteran labour leaders in the state against constitutional breach.

 

The crisis immediately hoodwinked the statutory powers of the Directorate of Establishment and Pensions that was to prevail on the unrest to conform with relevant constitutional provision of the association.

 

A former Auditor and Treasurer of the union  Charles Isiayei, who led over 15 concerned members of the association in protest in Asaba, said greed, inordinate ambition and desperation to manipulate the election caused the crisis.

 

He accused the Acting National President of the union of faning the embers of discord by uploading and entrenching undemocratic settings in the state. He said since the tenure of the Bolum Martin led executive expired on August 23 this year, Rule 18(ii) of the union’s constitution should be applied. He warned Bolum to stop parading himself as the state chairman, he called on the state government to create a panacea against the breakdown of law and order.

 

He said: “We will resist any move that will bring the union to public ridicule and shame. We will adopt the Fidel Castro model against a lawless society to fight this battle.

 

What we have now is a situation of blackmail, cajoling, intimidation, threats and disqualification of popular aspirants just to perpetuate the outgoing chairman in power.”

 

He alleged that instead of the 108 members who are in good financial standing to be delegates for the election, the outgone chairman in connivance with the national body over-bloated it to 150.

 

He said till date the list of delegates for an exercise that was billed for Tuesday, September 12, this week, is shrouded in mystery against the lay down rules.

