Crisis rocks Kano School of Health Technology

At least 50 final year students of Kano School of Health Technology might have spent the whole academic year for nothing as the course they were studying, Pharmacy Technician, was said to be cancelled by the National Council of Pharmacists for violating some of their regulations.

The students who were said to have written their final examinations at the institution were touched with the news that the course, Pharmacy Technician, they were studying, had been cancelled by the council. The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria was said to have accredited the course for the school, however, as part of the council’s regulations after the stipulated three-year programme, the council would be involved in supervising the programme to ascertain if their regulations were fully followed and after which they would reaccredited the course for the school.

However, in the case of Kano School of Health Technology, some of the regulations were alleged to have been violated, attracting sanction from the council that the students studying the course should be taken to either Katsina or Jigawa, to write their final examinations.

Like this: Like Loading...