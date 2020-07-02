Crisis rocks Niger APC as stakeholders sack Chairman, 2 others

*Embattled Chairman: ‘They are jokers’

The crisis brewing in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Niger State chapter has taken a new dimension as stakeholders within the party removed the Chairman, Alhaji Jibrin Imam, the Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Liman and Treasurer, Dr. Shafi Abdulsalami.

But in a swift reaction, the Chairman, Alhaji Jibrin Imam described those that took the action as “jokers” saying that “they have no legal right to take such action”.

The New Telegraph learnt that 22 local government chairmen, 25 secretaries and 27 out of the 33-member State Executive Committee met at the Haske Luxury Hotel in Minna on Thursday afternoon where they reportedly sacked the three officers.

Reacting also, the party’s Secretary, Barrister Liman maintained that the state executives remained intact, unshakable and nothing has changed urging those arrogating powers to themselves to restrain from such illegality, noting that the chairman will in due course address all party members in the state.

Accordingly, Liman said: “Our removal is null and void because a case was filed on the same issue at the High Court in Bida by one Suleiman Abdullahi (State Assistant Youth Leader) and another against the said three officials who have gone ahead and constituted themselves as acting Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer thereby taking laws into his hands.”

However, they, at the meeting presided over by the state’s Deputy Chairman Alhaji Ali Kapenter, replaced the embattled Chairman with Alhaji Aliyu Saidu Galkogo while Sulaiman Abdullahi Assistant State Youth Leader replaced Alhaji Mohammed Liman as Secretary and Dr Shafi Abdusalami, the Treasurer was replaced by Saidu Madaki from the Wushishi Local Government Area of the party.

The meeting, which held in the absence of the leader of the party in the state and Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, who is a member of the reconciliation committee for Edo State, accused the sacked officers of gross misdemeanours, abuse of office, financial recklessness and diversion of over N872 million between 2014 and 2019.

While confirming the change, a zonal youth leader Zone A, Alhaji Ibrahim Muazu, who attended the meeting, said: “Our decision is backed by the national headquarters of our party.

“The National Secretariat had directed all states with crisis to go and resolve their disputes internally.”

However, the supposedly ousted Chairman, Alhaji Jibrin Imam told our Correspondent on phone that: “The meeting was illegal, they don’t have any constitutional right to summon such meeting, and I am the person allowed by law to call any meeting.”

