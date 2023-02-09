Crisis rocks NSITF as sacked managing director battles minister

Crisis is currently brewing at the Abuja headquarters of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) as the sacked Managing Director of the agency, Michael Akabogu, battles the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige. Akabogu, sacked over alleged forgery of his National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) dischargecertificate, described histerminationasaproductof Kangaro arrangement. Multiplesourceswithinthe agency confirmed his sack to New Telegraph on Wednesday in Abuja, with some saying Akabogu’s sack was orchestrated by the Minister, whom he had been having series of battle with.

His sack has reportedly been endorsed by President Muhammadu Buhari. Speaking on phone with New Telegraph yesterday, Akabogu said the Minister by passed known channel to procure his sack letter from president. “He said he got my sack letter from the President, the Secretary to the Federal Government of Federation ( SGF) isn’t aware. “Hediditinhisusualkangarooway.

The truthis that EFCC invited some staff working for him for questioning including the board secretary. The truth will surelycome out,” Akabogu told New Telegraph on phone, saying he was still in office as of the time he spoke to New Telegraph. Part of the content of sack letter read : “I am directed to inform you that Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari in the exercise of his powers under Section 8 of the NSITF Act has directed the removal from office of Dr. Michael Akabogu as the Managing Director/CE of the Nigeria Social Insurance TrustFund(NSITF) with effect fromFriday, 3rdFebruary2023.

“Subsequently, the Executive Director Administration of the Fund – Barr. (Mrs.) Maureen Allagoa has been directed to take charge of the affairs of the Fund. “Furthermore, this informationshouldbecommunicated to the staff of your various Departments/Units, Regions and Branches,” an internal memo signed by the Executive Director of Operations of the agency, Gabriel Iwelunmor read. Recall that a whistleblower had in 2022 petitioned the police, alleging that the sacked NSITF boss was parading a fake NYSC Discharge Certificate with Number: A030544.

The police subsequently invited Akabogu for questioning after the authority of NYSC denied issuing the fake NYSC discharge certificate. NSITF had been in the limelights recently. In August, 2022, during a probe of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) by the Senate Public Account Committee (SPAC) that scrutinized audit queries issued against NSITF as contained in the 2018 report of the Auditor General for the Federation (AUGF) , the agency was asked to explain the spending of N17.15bn. The N17.15 billion was allegedly misappropriated from the Fund between 2012- 2015 and was uncovered by AUGF’ report. In October 2021, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC) dragged a former chairperson of the board of the NSITF, Ngozi Olejeme, to court for alleged N1.4 billion fraud.

