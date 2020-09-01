News

Crisis rocks NUFBTE as president extends tenure after 12 years in office

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

The crisis in the National Union of Foods, Beverages and Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE) has taken a new dimension as its National President, Lateef Oyelekan, has extended his tenure for another two years after 12 years in office, against a court injunction.

 

Aggrieved by this decision, some members of the union yesterday broke into a faction led by the National Signing Trustee of NUFBTE, Peter Onoja, who said the split was necessary to end the illegality in the union, while awaiting resumption of the court from vacation to pursue the case.

 

Addressing newsmen as president of the faction, Onoja, who called on the Federal Government and well-meaning Nigerians to help the union end all forms of illegality by Oyelekan, said majority of members of the union were surprised that a “kangaroo emergency meeting” was held on the night of August 20, from whence some members were suspended.

 

Although Onoja noted that NUFBTE’s constitution had no tenure limit, he however explained that the constitution emphasised that election must hold every four years to choose a new leadership. “Now we have two factions in the house, I am the President of one of the factions. I am the former National Signing Trustee of the union. Our President has served four years as deputy president, 12 years as president, making a total of 16 years.

 

“Our constitution has no tenure limit, you can contest as many times, but the constitution makes it clear that every four years, you must have elections. This year is our conference year and the president wanted to do an emergency delegates’ conference and the subject matter is only one agenda, tenure elongation.

 

That he wants to elongate his tenure for two more years. “So, some of us feel bad that if the constitution says every four years you must hold election, even if you want to contest, hold election, if you win everybody will support you legitimately.

 

But he refused; so we approached the National Industrial Court and on 19 August, the National Industrial Court gave us interlocutory injunction that no emergency conference should hold until the determination of the case.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

E-payment: Banks’ customers transfer N48.6trn in 5 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

COVID-19 pushes cashless policy embrace Banks customers in the country transferred a total of N48.6 trillion between January and May through the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) Instant Payment (NIP) platform, New Telegraph has learnt. This represented a 17 per cent in electronic transfers when compared with N41.4 trillion recorded in the same period of […]
News Top Stories

Zamfara gov: Illegal gold miners’ patrons paying with arms

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Foreign patrons of illegal gold miners in Zamfara State settle locals with arms, thus fuelling banditry in the state. Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara made the revelation during a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari.   The governor, who spoke with State House Correspondents after a closed-door meeting with the President on Monday at the Presidential […]
News

FG unveils new digital cybersecurity centre

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe ABUJA

The Federal Government yesterday unveiled a new digital cybersecurity centre domiciled in the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).   The centre that was unveiled by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Ali Pantami, which was said to have been equipped with modern technology, would help to enhance national cybersecurity intelligence and also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: