Crisis rocks Ondo PDP over campaigns

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the national level has crept into Ondo State as candidates of the party have abandoned the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for independent campaigns.

The candidates, especially those loyal to former governor of the state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, who is a member of the Integrity Group led by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, have not attached the picture of Atiku and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to their posters.

The G-5 has been calling for the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, as a means of striking a balance in the party. Other aggrieved governors include: Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

One of the candidates of the party told reporters on Thursday that the leadership of the party in the state have not helped his aspiration and would not allow his political future to be toyed with by those whose only interest are the campaign funds.

Also, a House of Representatives candidate in Ondo South senatorial district said the party cannot win any election under the present arrangement where the focus is on who becomes the governorship candidate in 2024 when the presidential election has not been concluded.

 

